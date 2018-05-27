2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Hauling a Bike Is The Athlete's Choice

The Porsche Neunelefer lineup is impressive and while there are plenty of reasons for that, we'll focus on the fact that it holds over twenty derivatives of the rear-engined formula. So, let's say you'd have to haul a bike - which model would be the best?

Keep in mind that the revised incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS has yet to reach its owners, even though we expect the move to take place next month (for one thing, customer cars have already been Well, the GT3 RS has to be the answer to the question above. After all, this is the purest model in the 911 range and thus it has to be the athlete's choice.Sure, the GT2 RS is even quicker around the Nurburgring, with the 700 hp machine lapping the infamous German track in 6:47 (the 520 hp 3RS needs 5:56 for the job). Nevertheless, the naturally aspirated nature of the GT3 RS makes it ideal for the job.As you've already noticed, we're not day-dreaming here. Instead, we've come across a 991.2 911 GT3 RS that actually carries a bicycle around - lens tip to Magazin Prodriver CZ for the image.The Porscha is dressed in Lizzard Green, which is its launch color. And we must also mention the red brake calipers, which mean the car comes with the standard steel brakes, not the optional carbon ceramics.While we're discussing the spec of the thing, we'll also mention that it packs the standard wheels (not the uber-light magnesium units), while missing the Weissach Package.However, the configuration mentioned above seems ideal for use on the road, at least when also taking the pricing into account.For instance, adding the said W Pack and magnesium wheels would've boosted the price of the 911 by $18,000 and $13,000, respectively (yes, the two are sold as separate goodies).Keep in mind that the revised incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS has yet to reach its owners, even though we expect the move to take place next month (for one thing, customer cars have already been spotted in the Porsche network).