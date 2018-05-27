autoevolution
 

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Hauling a Bike Is The Athlete's Choice

27 May 2018, 14:17 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
The Porsche Neunelefer lineup is impressive and while there are plenty of reasons for that, we'll focus on the fact that it holds over twenty derivatives of the rear-engined formula. So, let's say you'd have to haul a bike - which model would be the best?
6 photos
Kevin Estre Drives 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on NurburgringKevin Estre Drives 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on NurburgringKevin Estre Drives 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on NurburgringKevin Estre Drives 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on NurburgringKevin Estre Drives 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on Nurburgring
Well, the GT3 RS has to be the answer to the question above. After all, this is the purest model in the 911 range and thus it has to be the athlete's choice.

Sure, the GT2 RS is even quicker around the Nurburgring, with the 700 hp machine lapping the infamous German track in 6:47 (the 520 hp 3RS needs 5:56 for the job). Nevertheless, the naturally aspirated nature of the GT3 RS makes it ideal for the job.

As you've already noticed, we're not day-dreaming here. Instead, we've come across a 991.2 911 GT3 RS that actually carries a bicycle around - lens tip to Magazin Prodriver CZ for the image.

The Porscha is dressed in Lizzard Green, which is its launch color. And we must also mention the red brake calipers, which mean the car comes with the standard steel brakes, not the optional carbon ceramics.

While we're discussing the spec of the thing, we'll also mention that it packs the standard wheels (not the uber-light magnesium units), while missing the Weissach Package.

However, the configuration mentioned above seems ideal for use on the road, at least when also taking the pricing into account.

For instance, adding the said W Pack and magnesium wheels would've boosted the price of the 911 by $18,000 and $13,000, respectively (yes, the two are sold as separate goodies).

Keep in mind that the revised incarnation of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS has yet to reach its owners, even though we expect the move to take place next month (for one thing, customer cars have already been spotted in the Porsche network).
2019 porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche 911 Porsche cool pic of the day
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Booth Girls Have Cooties Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Tank Vs. Well WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One A Short History of Go-Kart RacingA Short History of Go-Kart Racing
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How the European eCall Emergency System Works Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE E-HybridPORSCHE E-Hybrid Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertibleAll PORSCHE models  
 
 