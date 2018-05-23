autoevolution
 

Is This a Lava Orange 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS?

23 May 2018, 18:36 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
With the 992 incarnation of the Porsche 911 being almost ready to land, Zuffenhausen is introducing one 991.2 special after another. We're talking about GT Division goodies like the GT3, GT3 RS and, of course, the GT2 RS, but we must also keep the Carrera T in mind. Well, for now, we're here to focus on the 2019 GT3 RS.
4 photos
2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Chases 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 on Nurburgring2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Chases 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 on Nurburgring2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Chases 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 on Nurburgring
We've brought along a few images of the Rennsport Neunelfer - we have to explain that customer deliveries have not commenced yet, but, given the real-world pics we have here, these should be close.

The first impression is that we're dealing with a Porscha dressed in Lava Orange (this happened to be the launch color of the 991.1 model), but we can't be certain. Regardless, we're thrilled by the diversity, since the launch hue of the 991.2 model is Viper Green.

Note that this example comes with the Weissach Package (check out the carbon fiber roof, for instance). Nevertheless, since we wheels are covered, we can't be sure if the machine packs the also-optional magnesium rims.

We'll remind you that the two scale-friendly options are being offered separately, with the first reatiling for $18,000 and the second coming with a price of $13,000.

Speaking of Porsche 911 specials, Zuffenshausen still hasn't completed the circle. And the most recent spyshots have brought a new hypothesis.

You see, our photogs have recently come across a prototype that looked like a GT3 Touring Package with a canvas roof. Of course, this has led to speculation on the German carmaker potentially introducing a 911 GT3 Touring Cabriolet.

However, given the Porsche tradition, it seems more likely for the automaker to bring us the Speedster incarnation of the 991.2 Neunelfer.

Fortunately, the Paris Motor Show should shed some light on the matter. And since the event takes place in September, we don't have all that much waiting to do.


 

One of the very first customer Porsche 911 991.2 GT3 RS in stunning red spotted in Zuffenhausen prior to its delivery... #exclusiveporschemodels #epm #porsche #porsche911 #911 #911gt3rs #gt3rs #porschegt3rs #porsche911gt3rs #sub7 #nuerburgring #nordschleife #spotted #spotter #0711 #stuttgart #zuffenhausen #ptsrs

A post shared by Exclusive-Porsche-Models (@exclusive_porsche_models) on Apr 29, 2018 at 5:28am PDT

2019 porsche 911 gt3 rs porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche 911 Porsche cool
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well WLTP and RDE Tests Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Toyota Beat Volkswagen. And That’s That. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough How the European eCall Emergency System Works Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE E-HybridPORSCHE E-Hybrid Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertibleAll PORSCHE models  
 
 