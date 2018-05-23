Is This a Lava Orange 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS?

With the 992 incarnation of the Porsche 911 being almost ready to land, Zuffenhausen is introducing one 991.2 special after another. We're talking about GT Division goodies like the GT3, GT3 RS and, of course, the GT2 RS, but we must also keep the Carrera T in mind. Well, for now, we're here to focus on the 2019 GT3 RS.
We've brought along a few images of the Rennsport Neunelfer - we have to explain that customer deliveries have not commenced yet, but, given the real-world pics we have here, these should be close.
The first impression is that we're dealing with a Porscha dressed in Lava Orange (this happened to be the launch color of the 991.1 model), but we can't be certain. Regardless, we're thrilled by the diversity, since the launch hue of the 991.2 model is Viper Green.
Note that this example comes with the Weissach Package (check out the carbon fiber roof, for instance). Nevertheless, since we wheels are covered, we can't be sure if the machine packs the also-optional magnesium rims.
We'll remind you that the two scale-friendly options are being offered separately, with the first reatiling for $18,000 and the second coming with a price of $13,000.
Speaking of Porsche 911 specials, Zuffenshausen still hasn't completed the circle. And the most recent spyshots have brought a new hypothesis.
You see, our photogs have recently come across a prototype that looked like a GT3 Touring Package with a canvas roof. Of course, this has led to speculation on the German carmaker potentially introducing a 911 GT3 Touring Cabriolet.
However, given the Porsche tradition, it seems more likely for the automaker to bring us the Speedster incarnation of the 991.2 Neunelfer.
Fortunately, the Paris Motor Show should shed some light on the matter. And since the event takes place in September, we don't have all that much waiting to do.
