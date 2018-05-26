autoevolution
 

2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Taxi Attacks Nurburgring, Works Driver Kevin Estre In

26 May 2018, 8:24 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Remember the incredible 6:56 Nurburgring number of the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS? While the German carmaker released the full video of the stunning lap, you can now get a new perspective on the Rennsport Neunelfer blitzing the Green Hell.
6 photos
Kevin Estre Drives 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on NurburgringKevin Estre Drives 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on NurburgringKevin Estre Drives 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on NurburgringKevin Estre Drives 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on NurburgringKevin Estre Drives 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS on Nurburgring
The works driver behind the said lap time is Kevin Estre and it seems the automaker also invited the steering wheel ace to play the role of a taxi driver.

Porsche used the very car that delivered the performance mentioned in the intro, giving enthusiasts rides on a nearly empty track (as you can imagine, Porsche rented the Ring, so there were only a few other Zuffenhausen machines around).

It's worth mentioning that the Bridge to Gantry layout was used - this is the one you see during Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) adventures, which skips the main straight of the track.

Well, one of those who managed to ride shotgun in the 520 hp beast decided to share the adventure with us. We're referring to Porsche owner and YouTuber Sebastian Vittel, who also took the time to describe the experience.

"He needed to remove the throttle on two parts of the track because too loud OEM exhaust. This lap with out the traffic, not the small rain at Brunnchen and without the lifting throttle because Db restriction is close to a 6.50min BTG lap with a heavy passenger and a 100% street legal car include air condition system and GPS," we are being told.

It seems that the lap came with a €450 fee, with Porsche collecting the cash and donating it to the Du Sport E Plus foundation, which helps children fight cancer.

The piece of footage documenting the stunt includes plenty of thrills, from the occasional tail-out moment that showcases the rear-engined layout of the 911 to the casual 2xx km/h conversation between the driver and his passenger

2019 porsche 911 gt3 rs Porsche 911 Porsche nurburgring 2018 Nurburgring
Tank Vs. Well How the European eCall Emergency System Works Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Auf Wiedersehen, Diesel? WLTP and RDE Tests Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Audi Procon-Ten: The No-Airbag Safety System NASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our FutureNASA Lunar Outpost – The Gateway to Our Future
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Formula 1 Energy Recovery System Explained Royal Weddings Cars and CarriagesRoyal Weddings Cars and Carriages
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Chasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space CapsuleChasing Dragons – The Boeing Starliner Space Capsule
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough Formula E Rules and Regulations Explained Dubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full StoryDubai Police Supercars Explained: The Full Story
Booth Girls Have Cooties The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Blue Origin's Race to the StarsBlue Origin's Race to the Stars
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE E-HybridPORSCHE E-Hybrid Medium SUVPORSCHE 911 GT3 RSPORSCHE 911 GT3 RS CoupePORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertibleAll PORSCHE models  
 
 