2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS Taxi Attacks Nurburgring, Works Driver Kevin Estre In

Remember the incredible 6:56 Nurburgring number of the 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS? While the German carmaker released the full video of the stunning lap, you can now get a new perspective on the Rennsport Neunelfer blitzing the Green Hell.

6 photos



Porsche used the very car that delivered the performance mentioned in the intro, giving enthusiasts rides on a nearly empty track (as you can imagine, Porsche rented the Ring, so there were only a few other



It's worth mentioning that the Bridge to Gantry layout was used - this is the one you see during Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) adventures, which skips the main straight of the track.



Well, one of those who managed to ride shotgun in the 520 hp beast decided to share the adventure with us. We're referring to Porsche owner and YouTuber Sebastian Vittel, who also took the time to describe the experience.



"He needed to remove the throttle on two parts of the track because too loud OEM exhaust. This lap with out the traffic, not the small rain at Brunnchen and without the lifting throttle because Db restriction is close to a 6.50min BTG lap with a heavy passenger and a 100% street legal car include air condition system and GPS," we are being told.



It seems that the lap came with a €450 fee, with Porsche collecting the cash and donating it to the Du Sport E Plus foundation, which helps children fight cancer.



The piece of footage documenting the stunt includes plenty of thrills, from the occasional tail-out moment that showcases the rear-engined layout of the 911 to the casual 2xx km/h conversation between the driver and his passenger



