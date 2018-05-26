Pastel Orange 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Looks Exotic

Orange isn't exactly a popular shade among Porschephiles (in fact, the first supercar producer that comes to mind when mentioning this hue has to be Lamborghini). However, there are the obvious exceptions and we can now show you a recent example of the sort. We're looking at a 2018 Porsche 911 GT3 that comes dressed in Pastel Orange.
The Paint to Sample hue we have here certainly won't please everybody, but we have to admit it makes the Gen GT3 look like the uber-dangerous machine that it is.
Main shade aside, we'll also mention the black wheels of the car, which create a strong contrast. Oh, and we simply can't ignore the banana-colored calipers, which signal the presence of PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware.
When it comes to GT cars, Porschas can be split into three main categories. The first involves screaming colors that make the aggressive lines of these machines stand out like nothing else and Miami Blue has to be the perfect example of this, even though Ruby Star can serve the purpose even better.
Then we have the shades that make these beasts shine without screaming at you, with this happening to be our favorite category (here's a Chalk example for you).
Of course, there are also tame colors that play the understated card that has been Porsche's game ever since the company's inception. Check out this Night Blue Metallic 2018 911 GT3 Touring Package and you'll understand.
Returning to the shade covering the 991.2-gen GT3 sitting before you, there's no need to explain the category this hue fits into.
P.S.: The Instagram post below does more than just bring this Pastel Orange GT3 under the spotlights, as it also shows the Neunelfer next to another GT3, with the latter coming in Maritime Blue. So please use the swipe feature to chek out all the photos.
Congratulations @mcipseric for taking delivery of your Pastel Orange (Z17) 991.2 GT3! The PCCB combined with the black wheels really compliment this great orange color. Awesome spec, congrats again! In the last photos you can see the comparison between @flyinglracing ‘s Maritime Blue GT3, those two really pop next to each other. 😎☀️ // Photos by @mcipseric and @flyinglracing // #PTSGT4 #PastelOrange #MaritimeBlue #GT3 #PTS #PaintToSample