autoevolution

Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class Fleet Challenges VW Tiguan to Towing Trailers

19 Oct 2018, 14:32 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Two Mercedes GLB-Class and one VW Tiguan were spotted pulling the same trailer. Well, not the same one; it wasn't a group effort. But all three crossovers had the same kind of device to tow, meaning benchmarking was going on.
3 photos
Mercedes GLB-Class Fleet Challenges VW Tiguan to Towing TrailersMercedes GLB-Class Fleet Challenges VW Tiguan to Towing Trailers
We're not sure what the deal is with towing, but cars still do that. You can have a tow hook fitted to an Octavia RS and even the new CLS 53. Not surprisingly, the sort of vehicles you would use on a family vacation are being tested. The aim is not to see whether the GLB-Class can pull a toolbox, but if it can cope with the weight of something like a caravan attached to its chassis.

This is also the first time we've seen the GLB so close to the Tiguan, which is, at the end of the day, the best compact crossover made by German automakers right now. Unfortunately, its towing capacity is not readily available, just because only one engine is available right now, the 150 horsepower 2.0 TDI. But the last time we checked, the VW maxes out at around 1.5 tons.

The GLB looks every bit the direct competitor for the Tiguan. The GLA was a half-assed attempt at making a crossover for Mercedes. But because it sold reasonably well, the automaker is keeping it and plans to add this thing alongside it. It's got chunky roof rails, a lot of wheel travel and a boxy, spacious interior. It's so big that we believe a 7-seat version will eventually be offered.

Thanks to the recent launch of the B-Class, we know a bit more about the engine range that will power the GLB, its jacked up cousin. Mercedes has indeed developed a new 2-liter diesel engine. This is available with either 150 HP in the 200 d or 190 HP in the 220 d. Both come with a new 8-speed gearbox. Your other option should be a 116 HP 1.5-liter.

The petrol range centers around the 1.3-liter turbo, though the GLB should get a 2.0-liter if it ever comes to America. We think it deserves this, considering crossover of this size do well, no matter if they're premium or not.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class GLB-Class spyshots spy video
Is It Cheating? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVMERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167)MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ EQC 400MERCEDES BENZ EQC 400 Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L SedanMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L Sedan CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 