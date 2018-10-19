Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class Fleet Challenges VW Tiguan to Towing Trailers

Two Mercedes GLB-Class and one VW Tiguan were spotted pulling the same trailer. Well, not the same one; it wasn't a group effort. But all three crossovers had the same kind of device to tow, meaning benchmarking was going on.

We're not sure what the deal is with towing, but cars still do that. You can have a tow hook fitted to an Octavia RS and even the new CLS 53. Not surprisingly, the sort of vehicles you would use on a family vacation are being tested. The aim is not to see whether the GLB-Class can pull a toolbox, but if it can cope with the weight of something like a caravan attached to its chassis.This is also the first time we've seen the GLB so close to the Tiguan , which is, at the end of the day, the best compact crossover made by German automakers right now. Unfortunately, its towing capacity is not readily available, just because only one engine is available right now, the 150 horsepower 2.0. But the last time we checked, the VW maxes out at around 1.5 tons.The GLB looks every bit the direct competitor for the Tiguan. The GLA was a half-assed attempt at making a crossover for Mercedes. But because it sold reasonably well, the automaker is keeping it and plans to add this thing alongside it. It's got chunky roof rails, a lot of wheel travel and a boxy, spacious interior. It's so big that we believe a 7-seat version will eventually be offered.Thanks to the recent launch of the B-Class , we know a bit more about the engine range that will power the GLB, its jacked up cousin. Mercedes has indeed developed a new 2-liter diesel engine. This is available with either 150in the 200 d or 190 HP in the 220 d. Both come with a new 8-speed gearbox. Your other option should be a 116 HP 1.5-liter.The petrol range centers around the 1.3-liter turbo, though the GLB should get a 2.0-liter if it ever comes to America. We think it deserves this, considering crossover of this size do well, no matter if they're premium or not.