autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class (W247) Previewed Ahead Of Paris Debut

30 Sep 2018, 19:30 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
Riding on an upgraded platform from the previous generation, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz B-Class is right around the corner. Scheduled to premiere next week at the Paris Motor Show, the purpose of the family-friendly hatchback is to steal sales from the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer.
19 photos
2019 Mercedes B-Class Looks Ready to Debut As Prototypes Spotted on Trailer2019 Mercedes B-Class Looks Ready to Debut As Prototypes Spotted on Trailer2019 Mercedes B-Class Looks Ready to Debut As Prototypes Spotted on Trailer2019 B-Class Spied, Is One of Eight Mercedes Compacts2019 B-Class Spied, Is One of Eight Mercedes Compacts2019 B-Class Spied, Is One of Eight Mercedes Compacts2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit2019 Mercedes B-Class Reveals New Interior With MBUX Screens, AMG Line Kit
Taking inspiration from the A-Class both inside and out, the B-Class ships with MBUX infotainment. Range-topping configurations come with two 10.25-inch displays, one for the infotainment system and the other serving as an all-digital instrument cluster.

The video preview for the W247 showcases the individual folding seats (40:20:40), bringing the point home in regard to practicality. Even with the seats in their normal position, the trunk appears massive for the compact segment, let alone a multi-purpose vehicle. Even though there’s no ski and snowboard hatch, there’s no problem in folding the center seat down to get your gear inside the B-Class.

On closer inspection, the car in the clip also features turbine-styled illuminated air vents and full-LED lighting technology. Mercedes-Benz is working on an all-electric powertrain for EVA II platform-based vehicles, but the EQB won’t serve as a replacement for the B-Class Electric Drive. The lesser brother of the EQC will share most of its components with the GLB-Class, which will premiere in 2019 for the 2020 model year.

As a redesign of the previous generation, the W247 won’t surprise anyone as far as the engine range is concerned. Four-cylinder turbo options will do the talking, and if we take the W177 at face value, then the 1.3-liter engine co-developed with Renault should be available in the B-Class too.

The OM608 and M260 powerplants are also expected, along with the choice between six-speed manual and seven-speed dual-clutch transmission. There's talk of a rear-mounted electric motor for two plug-in hybrid variants, but nothing is official at this point.

After it premieres on October 2nd in Paris, the third generation of the B-Class will go on sale in December 2018. The first examples, therefore, will arrive at dealers no later than February 2019.


2019 Mercedes-benz B-Class teaser mercedes-benz b-class video W247 2018 Paris Motor Show MPV
Is It Cheating? How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
May the Space Force Be With You WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167)MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ EQC 400MERCEDES BENZ EQC 400 Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L SedanMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L Sedan CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205) Coupe CabrioAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 