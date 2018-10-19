autoevolution

Ferrari F355 Spider Mysteriously Burns to a Crisp in Parking Lot

19 Oct 2018, 12:00 UTC ·
by
Home > News > U-turn
Ferrari cars are also known as flammable super speedsters, and not few reports of one such speed machine catching fire are available online.
4 photos
Ferrari Hybrid spiedFerrari Hybrid spiedFerrari Hybrid spied
To put it simply, Ferraris tend to catch fire more often than other sportscars. However, in most instances of this type, the fault lies with the owner, for failing to respect the Ferrari guidelines and provide proper maintenance to the car.

This was probably not the case here: emergency personnel were called on the scene of a parking lot near a train station in Leamington Spa, UK, where a red Ferrari F355 Spider was burning. There was no around in the parking lot when first responders got there, and after some effort, they managed to put out the blaze.

Not much was left of the car, though. This might be an older model, but it was still a gorgeous machine, and it had burned to a crisp.

“Just before 11 o’clock this morning we were mobilized to a car fire near Station Approach in Leamington Spa. On arrival we found one Ferrari Spider well alight in a car park. A hose reel and breathing apparatus were used,” a statement on the official Facebook page of the Kenilworth Fire Station reads.

“We are now on standby at Leamington fire station providing strategic fire cover to Leamington and surrounding areas,” the statement adds.

If you look at the photos available at the bottom of the page, you’ll see why the fire was so “mysterious.” First of all, the owner wasn’t around, so you can rule out the issue of poor maintenance / handling of the car before taking it out on the road. Secondly, the fire seems to have damaged the front-end more severely, and this is a mid-engine.

An investigation into the causes of the fire is underway and it will probably offer answers to the question of how or who started it. Still, it’s got to suck to be the owner of this Spider (or whatever’s left of it) right now.

Ferrari fire Ferrari F355 Spider police UK
Is It Cheating? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
On Electric Harleys and New Generations WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
FERRARI models:
FERRARI SP2FERRARI SP2 ExoticFERRARI SP1FERRARI SP1 ExoticFERRARI 599 GTOFERRARI 599 GTO ExoticFERRARI 488 PistaFERRARI 488 Pista ExoticFERRARI PortofinoFERRARI Portofino CoupeAll FERRARI models  
 
 