BMW M4 GT4 Catches Fire with Driver Trapped Inside in Nurburgring Rollover Crash

Some of us (yours truly included) have had a rough Saturday. Then again, we'd probably struggle to find somebody whose half-weekend was as troubled as that of the racing driver we're here to showcase. And that's because the racer's BMW M4 GT4 caught fire in a Nurburgring crash.
The corner that hosted the unfortunate moment is Foxhole and given the fact that this is one of the trickiest on the Green Hell, it doesn't necessarily come as a surprise that the racer lost control of his M4 GT4.

The accident, which took place during yesterday's VLN race, saw the driver carrying too much speed into the said twist. As such, the car exited the track, barely avoiding hitting the guardrail.

Nevertheless, the BMW racecar once again went wide, this time leaving the track on the other side.

Despite the driver's best efforts, he could avoid the impact with the metallic element on the side of the track, as the M4 GT4 skid on the grass. The car rolled once it kissed the guardrail, landing on its side, with the driver's side up.

Flames emerged from the posterior of the vehicle almost immediately and the worst part is that the driver seemed unable to move, at least judging by the fact that he didn't attempt to exit the burning car.

We assume that the fuel cut-off and perhaps some form of fire extinguisher kept the fire under the control until the emergency responders arrived on the scene.

Speaking of which, the rescuers took about 90 seconds to reach the car, which, given the condition of the M4 GT4, seemed like an eternity.

Fortunately, the driver wasn't touched by the flames, nor was the whole car affected. Nevertheless, the racer was taken to the hospital for medical evaluation, so here's to hoping everything is allright.

