Audi RS7, RS Q8, BMW M3, M8, and Toyota Supra GR Spied in Epic Nurburgring Video

This is the most interesting Nurburgring spy video we've seen all month. Not only are some amazing prototypes making their debut here, but there's also a heated conversation with the anti-photography "police." And if the guy filming this didn't stand his ground, we wouldn't have such amazing footage today.

Almost all the cars in this video are cool, so we're going to get the average ones out of the way. A couple of track-focused Golf GTIs and the Leon ST Cupra can be seen on the 'Ring, even though they will be out of production next year. Maybe this is to test new exhaust systems.Also, the Audi S7 Sportback is a little dull, but we think an electric motor can be heard at one point, and that would be a bit surprising. Instead of the twin-turbo RS5 engine, they could use a hybrid single-turbo with e-boost, which would be cool too. However, an RS7 can also be seen, still in its early development stages, but sporting a massive exhaust setup. Even Hyundai is there with its i30 Fastback N, which just debuted in Paris.The puzzling performance Q3 can also be seen at one point, still sounding like it's powered by a 2.5-liter, but not looking like an RS model. Mercedes is on track with all its new SUVs, including the GLE, GLB, G63, GLC 63 and EQC. Nothin special there!Meanwhile, BMW is developing an even more radical version of the M2 coupe, along with a brand new M3 and the M8, which sounds brutal and should become its fastest, most powerful car ever.Their sports-car-developing partners also rented the track. That's talking about Toyota and their Supra GR . Yes, that's the GR - says so right on the door. The performance model has more power, a stiffer chassis, bigger brakes, sticky tires and thus comes pretty close to race car status.