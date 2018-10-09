autoevolution
ICYMI:  2018 Paris Motor Show HIGHLIGHTS  
 

Audi RS7, RS Q8, BMW M3, M8, and Toyota Supra GR Spied in Epic Nurburgring Video

9 Oct 2018, 20:35 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
This is the most interesting Nurburgring spy video we've seen all month. Not only are some amazing prototypes making their debut here, but there's also a heated conversation with the anti-photography "police." And if the guy filming this didn't stand his ground, we wouldn't have such amazing footage today.
8 photos
Audi RS7, RS Q8, BMW M3, M8, and Toyota Supra GR Spied in Epic Nurburgring VideoAudi RS7, RS Q8, BMW M3, M8, and Toyota Supra GR Spied in Epic Nurburgring VideoAudi RS7, RS Q8, BMW M3, M8, and Toyota Supra GR Spied in Epic Nurburgring VideoAudi RS7, RS Q8, BMW M3, M8, and Toyota Supra GR Spied in Epic Nurburgring VideoAudi RS7, RS Q8, BMW M3, M8, and Toyota Supra GR Spied in Epic Nurburgring VideoAudi RS7, RS Q8, BMW M3, M8, and Toyota Supra GR Spied in Epic Nurburgring VideoAudi RS7, RS Q8, BMW M3, M8, and Toyota Supra GR Spied in Epic Nurburgring Video
Almost all the cars in this video are cool, so we're going to get the average ones out of the way. A couple of track-focused Golf GTIs and the Leon ST Cupra can be seen on the 'Ring, even though they will be out of production next year. Maybe this is to test new exhaust systems.

Also, the Audi S7 Sportback is a little dull, but we think an electric motor can be heard at one point, and that would be a bit surprising. Instead of the twin-turbo RS5 engine, they could use a hybrid single-turbo with e-boost, which would be cool too. However, an RS7 can also be seen, still in its early development stages, but sporting a massive exhaust setup. Even Hyundai is there with its i30 Fastback N, which just debuted in Paris.

The puzzling performance Q3 can also be seen at one point, still sounding like it's powered by a 2.5-liter, but not looking like an RS model. Mercedes is on track with all its new SUVs, including the GLE, GLB, G63, GLC 63 and EQC. Nothin special there!

Meanwhile, BMW is developing an even more radical version of the M2 coupe, along with a brand new M3 and the M8, which sounds brutal and should become its fastest, most powerful car ever.

Their sports-car-developing partners also rented the track. That's talking about Toyota and their Supra GR. Yes, that's the GR - says so right on the door. The performance model has more power, a stiffer chassis, bigger brakes, sticky tires and thus comes pretty close to race car status.

2020 audi rs7 2020 BMW M3 2020 BMW M8 Toyota Supra GR
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is It Cheating? Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
Latest car models:
SKODA Kodiaq RSSKODA Kodiaq RS Medium SUVKIA e-NiroKIA e-Niro CrossoverBMW 3 Series Sedan (G20)BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20) Medium PremiumMERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVHONDA Civic CoupeHONDA Civic Coupe CoupeAll car models  
 
 