autoevolution
 

Mercedes-AMG A35 Pickup Is a Bad Acid Trip

26 Sep 2018, 19:03 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
After Mercedes revealed the A35 last week, the internet seems to be filled with one reaction: Who did it better, the A35 or the Audi S3? Most people side with AMG, but we'll reserve our judgment for when we see the hot hatch in silver without the optional aero package.
29 photos
Mercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf RMercedes-AMG A35 Debuts With Same 306 HP and 400 Nm as Golf R
Under those conditions, the A35 could look a little boring, which is actually the German way of designing cars. After all, this hot hatch is mostly for them, since the body style isn't popular in America or China.

The A35 should have a variety of sister cars with the obvious ones being the A35 sedan and the CLA 35, both of which are on their way. We don't know enough about the new GLA and GLB to determine if they too will have AMG versions.

However, Mercedes will never make an A35 pickup, not even as an April Fools joke, since BMW already did it. Still, the machine exists as a rendering we can't quite get out of our heads.

Hungarian car renderer X-Tomi has a very specific way in which he does pickup conversions, giving them a rounded rear. This one is about as silly as the photo he made of a Civic Type R pickup racing down the Nurburgring.

Still, the image is less silly than it was a couple of years ago, as Mercedes recently bit the bullet and produced its first truck model. The X-Class is based on a Nissan and will never receive the coveted AMG version. Still, there are people who like it, and some have even given it a hardcore off-road transformation.

The A35 pickup is at the opposite end of the spectrum. It's small and very low, with big black wheels and a wing. That bed doesn't look like it could carry the Euro-pallet. None of this seems right, but it's also not something we'll forget in a hurry.
Mercedes-AMG A35 pickup rendering A35 AMG A35 4Matic
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never RetunFive Odd Engine Fitment Solutions And Configurations That Will Never Retun
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual How To Take Proper Care of Your Car's Matte Paint Finish Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Mercedes-Benz E-Active Body Control Overview BMW Concepts That Previewed Production ModelsBMW Concepts That Previewed Production Models
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above SpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First SpaceshipSpaceX Big Falcon Rocket, Humanity's First Spaceship
Detroit: Become Weapon How the Mercedes Automated Valet Parking Works Short History of the Yellow School BusShort History of the Yellow School Bus
May the Space Force Be With You Bigger Wheels and Tires - Where Performance Begins And Ends Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167)MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ EQC 400MERCEDES BENZ EQC 400 Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L SedanMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L Sedan CompactMERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205)MERCEDES BENZ C-Class (A205) Coupe CabrioAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 