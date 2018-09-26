Mercedes-AMG A35 Pickup Is a Bad Acid Trip

After Mercedes revealed the A35 last week, the internet seems to be filled with one reaction: Who did it better, the A35 or the Audi S3? Most people side with AMG, but we'll reserve our judgment for when we see the hot hatch in silver without the optional aero package.

The A35 should have a variety of sister cars with the obvious ones being the A35 sedan and the CLA 35, both of which are on their way. We don't know enough about the new GLA and GLB to determine if they too will have AMG versions.



However, Mercedes will never make an A35 pickup, not even as an April Fools joke, since BMW already did it. Still, the machine exists as a rendering we can't quite get out of our heads.



Hungarian car renderer



Still, the image is less silly than it was a couple of years ago, as Mercedes recently bit the bullet and produced its first truck model. The X-Class is based on a Nissan and will never receive the coveted AMG version. Still, there are people who like it, and some have even given it a hardcore off-road transformation.



