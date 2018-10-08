autoevolution
REPORTING LIVE:  2018 Paris Motor Show  
 

New Mercedes GLB Shows Taillights in Traffic

8 Oct 2018, 20:59 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Car Profile
The German elves are tirelessly working on an army of smaller cars, and we think the GLB is the most important. It will bring the Mercedes badge into the driveway of more people than ever before and we'll be surprised if they don't sell at least half a million.
3 photos
New Mercedes GLB Shows Taillights in TrafficNew Mercedes GLB Shows Taillights in Traffic
The GLB is built on the same modular small car platform as the A-Class sedan and hatch. But it makes the old GLA look like the hatchback it is.

Its proportions are chunky, but without going into that fake SUV territory with ridiculous amounts of body cladding. This latest spy video is all about the back end, as the GLB was filmed from that angle while sitting in traffic.

The highlight is a polished taillight design which clearly uses LED halos to stand out. It's like a cyberpunk game poster back there!

This design is as conservative as the new A-Class. Some people have compared it to a pebbled washed on the beach, all its edges eroded by millions of waves. It's not for everybody, but the segment is already crowded with over-designed products.

Being based on the A-Class platform, this bad boy should have similar engines. It's very possible that some versions will come with the 1.3-liter turbo developed in partnership with Renault. But we believe the bulk of sales will come from 2-liter units.

The recent debut of the new B-Class in Paris has revealed that Mercedes has indeed developed a 2-liter diesel with 150 and 190 HP. Buyers who are worried about diesel bans will have access to similarly powerful gasoline units. Also, the GLB is likely to have one or even two plug-in hybrid versions which will use the 1.3L.

The highlight of the interior will be the MBUX infotainment suite, made up of two 10.75-inch screens. Despite looking finished, the prototype is still heavily camouflaged which suggests its reveal will have to wait until 2019.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLB-Class GLB-Class spy video spyshots
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual Speeding Fines In the U.S. - The Worst Places To Go Over The Limit in America Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Is It Cheating? Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Share. Don’t Drive. Repeat. Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean NASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the StarsNASA Crawlers - The Low-Speed Start of the Journey to the Stars
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Speeding Fines In The EU - How Much Will It Cost If You Go 13 Mph Above Five Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making CarsFive Automakers That Used to be in a Different Business Before Making Cars
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? WayRay Navion – The Augmented Reality Head-Up Display 5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World5 Coolest Cars Fitted With Motorcycle Engines That Made an Impact on the World
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About FoodThe Michelin Guide - What it is And Why is a Tire Company Talking About Food
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion And Business
MERCEDES BENZ models:
MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247)MERCEDES BENZ B-Class (W247) Small MPVMERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167)MERCEDES BENZ GLE (W167) Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ EQC 400MERCEDES BENZ EQC 400 Medium SUVMERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177)MERCEDES BENZ A-Class Sedan (V177) CompactMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L SedanMERCEDES BENZ A-Class L Sedan CompactAll MERCEDES BENZ models  
 
 