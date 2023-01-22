Mercedes-Benz G 55 AMG Prices Are Going Up, This Could Be Your Chance

Buying a brand-new car can feel great. You don't have to worry about hidden flaws, and even if there are any the warranty should take care of them. Most of the time everything works smoothly, but there's one thing that you can't ignore. The moment you've left the showroom floor it starts depreciating, and there's a good chance that in 10 years, it will only be worth about 30% of its initial value. Of course, that doesn't apply to all cars, but that's mostly the case with mass-production vehicles.