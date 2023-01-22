How to Start a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen Diecast Collection: Here Are Some Good Leads

With G-Wagen month in full effect here on autoevolution, we were curious to see what kind of 1/64th-scale replicas were available on the market. Naturally, we started with Mattel and their Hot Wheels line of products. But we were a bit shocked to see that the American manufacturer has only ever released two different Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen castings. That being said, there are eight different variations of these two castings to look for, which doesn't quite sound like enough for a diecast enthusiast.