Mercedes-AMG G-Wagen Gets Driven Into a Swamp TWICE, Here's the Aftermath

Mercedes’ G-Wagen or the Gelandewagen (as Germans call it) has long been associated with durability and other powerful terms like “stronger than time” or “icon.” But can this very well-known vehicle deliver on the promises made by the manufacturer? Here’s one useful conclusion.
There are a lot of SUVs on the market right now. If you want this type of vehicle, the selection process might become complicated pretty quickly. But let’s assume you’ve decided. It’s the Mercedes-AMG G63 that you want. It has a four-liter V8 under the hood, three differentials, a nine-speed automatic transmission with double-declutching function, a great exterior look, and a premium interior. Also, the 7,050 lb (3,198 kg) gross weight it’s a major plus if you’re a business since you can deduct up to $25,000 of the purchasing price.
It's all set. You’re about to receive your rugged-looking, yet contemporary-styled SUV. Now, how do you find out safely if Mercedes-AMG did it right and your very expensive and performance-oriented G Class can withstand the challenges brought by rough terrain, off road, and other roads or paths that are far away from any pavement? Fortunately, someone thought about it and shared the result with everyone.
WhistlinDiesel is a YouTuber that likes to do challenges that might end up costing him and his team a lot of money. He got a brand-new Mercedes-AMG G 63, installed a $9,000 Akrapovic exhaust, and new tires, and started verifying how it handles an abusive driver. He first jumped off with it from a trailer and then took it to the desert where the SUV performed a 91-feet (27.7 meters) long jump. The air suspension remained intact.
But now the G-Wagen must face another challenge – the reasonably deep swamp test. It has to through this not once, but twice! Fortunately, they had a tractor as a backup in case things got stuck.
You can watch how it all unfolded down below, but we will tell you that all it has lost in the process was its front badge. They also found some muddy water sucked in by the filters but the SUV continued to work without any major problems. It even made it back to the service center for repairs and survived another jump off the trailer.
Could this be another good way of advertising the Mercedes-AMG G63?
