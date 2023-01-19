Mercedes-AMG ONE Won’t Be Replaced by an Even Wilder F1-Powered Hypercar

The Formula 1-inspired performance car isn’t a new concept. The F50 comes to mind, a targa-topped limited edition produced between 1995 and 1997 in 349 units. Its connection to the premier open-top racing series comes in the guise of the 65-degree V12 engine, a naturally-aspirated mill that wouldn’t have happened without the 1990 Ferrari 641. It was also adapted for the 333 SP that competed in IMSA GT.
The Prancing Horse of Maranello, however, doesn’t have anything on Mercedes-AMG. Codenamed R50 and previously known as Project One, the ONE features the 1.6-liter V6 hybrid power unit of the W06 racing car. Adapted for street use, of course, but that’s an F1 engine nonetheless.
Unveiled nearly six years ago at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show, the plug-in hypercar proved very troublesome to design in many respects. Not only did Merc have to revise the idling RPMs, but the German automaker and its UK-based Formula 1 outfit had to make quite a few changes for the sake of emission regulations and reliability. Regarding the latter, the six-cylinder lump is designed to last only 50,000 kilometers (31,000 miles).
Don’t feel sorry for those who ponied up €2.275 million (approximately $2.460 million at current exchange rates) to get one, though. They won’t have to scrap their cars after hitting the 50,000-kilometer mark, but send their ONEs to Mercedes-AMG to rebuild the 1.6-liter turbocharged V6.
Adapting the kinetic motor generator unit and heat motor generator unit for street use proved tricky as well, and don’t forget that two additional electric motors are tasked with driving the front wheels. Merc also decided on a single-clutch transmission over a dual-clutch design because current-generation DCTs cannot handle the high-revving engine. Speaking of which, the sixer idles at 1,280 revolutions per minute and can be pushed to a stratospheric 11,000 revolutions per minute. By comparison, a Formula 1 car idles at 5,000 rpm and is limited to 15,000 rpm by the regulations.
The challenges that Mercedes faced with designing and engineering the ONE, both those we’re aware of and those locked behind closed doors, won’t be repeated for the succeeding hypercar. Speaking to Australian motoring publication Car Sales, director of vehicle development Steffen Jastrow made it pretty clear that we are dealing with a unicorn of sorts.
He doesn’t specify if the ONE’s replacement will make the switch to battery power. A plug-in hybrid sounds more viable given the current limitations of electric vehicle batteries, and Mercedes-AMG has already gone all in on plug-in hybridization with their E Performance products.
The GT 63 S E Performance and S 63 E Performance both rock a twin-turbo V8 connected to a nine-speed transmission. The C 63 S E Performance is a little more special – or controversial – for its plug-in powertrain is centered around the world’s most powerful series-production turbo four-cylinder engine (469 ponies and 402 pound-feet or 545 Nm).
