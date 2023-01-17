Mercedes EQE Is a Six-Digit Affair in Australia, AMG Model Exceeds AU$200K

The EQE has officially touched down in Australia, with Mercedes opening the order book. The lineup comprises two Benz models, namely the EQE 300 and EQE 350 4Matic, and one AMG, the EQE 53 4Matic+.
Priced from AU$134,900 (equal to US$94,023), excluding on-road costs, the Mercedes-Benz EQE 300 uses a single motor that drives the rear wheels. Fed by an 89 kWh battery pack, it generates 180 kW (245 ps/241 hp) and 550 Nm (406 lb-ft) of torque, can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 7.3 seconds from a standstill, and has an estimated driving range of 626 km (389 miles) on the NEDC cycle.
Some of the on-board gear includes the MBUX infotainment system, augmented reality, fingerprint scanner for personalized driver profiles, head-up display, smartphone integration via Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, wireless charging pad, and Burmester premium audio.
The AMG Line interior is also standard, bringing sports-style seats, a multi-function sports steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather, heated and electrically adjustable front seats, panoramic sliding sunroof, and AMG floor mats. Mercedes’ AMG Line exterior brings 20-inch AMG alloys, Comfort Suspension, adaptive headlights, a and front grille with the company’s pattern.
In terms of safety, the EQE 300 features 10 airbags, Active Distance Assist Distronic, Active Lane Change Assist, Active Brake Assist with cross-traffic, Active Blind Spot Assist, Route-Based Speed Adaptation, Evasive Steering Assist, Lane Keeping Assist, Pre-Safe Plus, Pre-Safe Impulse Side, 360-degree camera system, Active Parking Assist, Traffic Sign Assist, and parking sensors.
The EQE 350 4Matic is offered from AU$154,900 (US$107,963), and sports dual electric motors mounted on the front and rear axles, and electric all-wheel drive. A total of 215 kW (292 ps/288 hp) and 765 Nm (564 lb-ft) is available via the right pedal, enabling the 0-100 kph (0-62 mph) in 6.3 seconds. The maximum driving range is rated at 590 km (367 miles) on the NEDC cycle, and Mercedes states that this version of the zero-emission executive sedan is distinguished by the AMG lip attached to the front bumper.
Sitting at the top of the family is the Mercedes-AMG 53 4Matic+, with dual motors that kick out a combined 460 kW (625 ps/617 hp) and 950 Nm (701 lb-ft). The acceleration drops to just 3.5 seconds in this model, which can do up to 500 km (311 miles) on a single charge, on the same NEDC cycle. Pricing starts at AU$214,900 (US$149,782).
Besides the gizmos fitted to the former two, it gets the Mercedes-AMG interior, with AMG Performance steering wheel in Nappa leather, and AMG shortcut buttons, as well as Nappa leather upholstery for the seats that feature heating and ventilation at the front. The Mercedes-AMG exterior package is on deck too, with red-painted brake calipers, and the car gets the Airmatic suspension, rear-wheel steering, Guard 360-degree Vehicle Protection Plus package, stolen vehicle assistance, and emergency key deactivation.
