Dark-Green Mercedes-AMG G 63 Looks More British Than the Latest Land Rover Defender

The never-ending battle between the Mercedes G-Wagen and the Land Rover Defender has nothing to do with this story, which only revolves around one very special copy of the German 4x4.
It made its way to the World Wide Web via agluxurywheels on Instagram just yesterday, and as of yet, it is one of the pretties takes on the latest-generation Mercedes-AMG G 63. Why is that? For the simple fact that the exterior color is pure fire, and makes it look like a gentleman’s ride.
Applied to all body panels, the dark green look is slightly contrasted by a few black elements, like those on the bulbar, side mirror casings, and rear spare wheel holder. The windows have a dark look to them, and elsewhere, the emblems retain the shiny finish, and so do the side skirts, and the exhaust tips visible in front of the rear wheels.
Despite sporting the three-pointed star’s logo on the center caps, the alloys came from AG Luxury. They have a concave shape, a multi-spoke pattern, and a black finish, and they certainly fit the boxy design of the Mercedes-AMG G 63. The forged alloys are known as the AGL45 Spec3, and can be ordered in various diameters, from 19 to 26 inches, bar 25.
Made in the U.S. of A., they are also available with a standard profile, if the concave shape, with the most angled look being the Spec3 on the pictured G-Wagen, doesn’t cut it for some. The wheels have mostly been equipped to vehicles made by Rolls-Royce, with emphasis on ‘mostly,’ because there are a few Mercedes, BMW, and Bentley cars that ride on them too.
Besides the pretty hue, and those aftermarket shoes that contribute to the special look, this Mercedes-AMG G 63 does not seem to sport any other modifications. We only found three pictures of it at the time of writing, and none showing the interior. All images were shared by the wheel maker on social media, and they can be seen in the gallery above, or in the embedded post at the bottom of this story.
Oddly enough, this gentleman’s 4x4 reminds us of a different G 63, the 4x4 Squared, with which we came face to face recently. Only that one had a desert-like theme on the outside, as well as new wheels, and it came with the obvious upgrades that separate the normal G 63 from the 4x4 Squared. Both share the same bi-turbo V8 under the hood, which pumps out an identical 577 hp (585 ps/430 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque no matter which one you go for. Mind you, since it is lighter, the regular G 63 is also a bit quicker, and it can hit 60 mph (97 kph) in 4.5 seconds from zero.
