2023 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Facelift Brings MBUX and Mild-Hybrid Tech to the G-Wagen

One of the few legends of the Mercedes-Benz lineup still in production, the G-Class has an indestructible aura that is even exemplified by its ‘stronger than time’ tag line.
Launched in 2018 but looking almost identical to the original, 1979 model, the latest generation of the G-Wagen is not that long in the tooth, despite its archaic-looking exterior design.
That’s even more true for the mighty Mercedes-AMG G 63 in 4.0-liter V8 guise, which has only been available since 2019 and is currently selling like cupcakes.
In other words, apart from a couple of exceptions, such as the outdated infotainment system, the G-Class doesn’t really need a revamp, yet this is what Mercedes-Benz has started working on recently.
Caught during cold-weather testing, a couple of camouflaged G 63s were recently spotted by spy photographers, and they seem to feature quite a heavy amount of camouflage for what should essentially be a mild refresh.
There aren’t many ways in which Mercedes-Benz could redesign an icon of the automotive Bauhaus movement, so the second generation of the venerable off-roader is expected to remain largely untouched regarding its exterior design.
A slight revamp of the front and rear bumpers should happen, though, and the rear LED taillights might get a new look as well. The main changes are expected to happen inside and under that flat hood though, especially when it comes to the Mercedes-AMG G 63 flagship.
The interior is will finally get the latest MBUX infotainment system, with the G-Wagen being the only current Mercedes without it, but Merc could go as far as completely redesign the center console as well, mainly to include a giant touchscreen not unlike the one found in the latest S-Class, C-Class or even the SL Roadster.
Neither prototype sported ‘hybrid’ stickers, but that doesn’t mean that electricity won’t find its way under the hood of the G 63, with a 48V mild-hybrid borrowed from models like the facelifted E 63 to bring an additional 22 PS and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque to the 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8.
Expect the facelifted G-Class lineup
