2023 Mercedes-AMG G 63 Facelift Brings MBUX and Mild-Hybrid Tech to the G-Wagen

One of the few legends of the Mercedes-Benz lineup still in production, the G-Class has an indestructible aura that is even exemplified by its ‘stronger than time’ tag line. 30 photos



That’s even more true for the mighty



In other words, apart from a couple of exceptions, such as the outdated infotainment system, the G-Class doesn’t really need a revamp, yet this is what Mercedes-Benz has started working on recently.



Caught during cold-weather testing, a couple of camouflaged G 63s were recently spotted by spy photographers, and they seem to feature quite a heavy amount of camouflage for what should essentially be a mild refresh.



There aren’t many ways in which Mercedes-Benz could redesign an icon of the automotive Bauhaus movement, so the second generation of the venerable off-roader is expected to remain largely untouched regarding its exterior design.



A slight revamp of the front and rear bumpers should happen, though, and the rear LED taillights might get a new look as well. The main changes are expected to happen inside and under that flat hood though, especially when it comes to the Mercedes- AMG G 63 flagship.



The interior is will finally get the latest MBUX infotainment system, with the G-Wagen being the only current Mercedes without it, but Merc could go as far as completely redesign the center console as well, mainly to include a giant touchscreen not unlike the one found in the latest S-Class, C-Class or



Neither prototype sported ‘hybrid’ stickers, but that doesn’t mean that electricity won’t find its way under the hood of the G 63, with a 48V mild-hybrid borrowed from models like the facelifted E 63 to bring an additional 22 PS and 250 Nm (184 lb-ft) of torque to the 4.0-liter, twin-turbo V8.



