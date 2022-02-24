Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR Gets Modernized, Legend Still Looks Ready to Rip the Track

As far as prolific automotive virtual artists go, Marouane Bembli is one of the best. With the main YT channel, a second one to discuss things, a vlog (of course), and different stuff across the social media outlets. Frankly, we do not know how he finds the time.
Yet, he not only talks and dissects the latest model introductions (for example, he now also likes the 2023 Ranger Raptor). The digital content creator is also a vlogger, an avid Instagrammer, as well as a CGI teacher. Naturally, we all know him as TheSketchMonkey on social media, mainly because of his virtual work.
Just about anything goes. From ugly Chrysler LeBaron revivals that not even the quirkiness of 2022 can accept to cool or outrageous transformations. Additionally, from time to time he also likes to have some legends reborn. As in true icons like the McLaren F1, not the freakish Chrysler PT Cruiser, of course.
The latest one to cross his digital sketch pad and get a taste of his CGI brush is none other than Mercedes-Benz's CLK GTR. The late 1990s monster was imagined for the track and went after the likes of Porsche and Ferrari in the FIA GT Championship. But it also had to be handcrafted with minimal modifications for the street. Because FIA willed it so. Through the homologation process. And we are glad that they did. At least, on this occasion.
As for the author, Bembli does not waste any more time (like on other occasions) to jump into the redesign. Alas, he is always resourceful and gives us some history pointers along with a quick description of his work during the behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below) as an audio overlay.
The result still looks very much akin to the V12 original, just with modernized parts. It may or may not be everyone’s cup of tea. However, we know for sure that it is merely wishful thinking. After all, Mercedes-AMG has a contemporary “pancake” flagship, the Formula 1-inspired One!
Just about anything goes. From ugly Chrysler LeBaron revivals that not even the quirkiness of 2022 can accept to cool or outrageous transformations. Additionally, from time to time he also likes to have some legends reborn. As in true icons like the McLaren F1, not the freakish Chrysler PT Cruiser, of course.
The latest one to cross his digital sketch pad and get a taste of his CGI brush is none other than Mercedes-Benz's CLK GTR. The late 1990s monster was imagined for the track and went after the likes of Porsche and Ferrari in the FIA GT Championship. But it also had to be handcrafted with minimal modifications for the street. Because FIA willed it so. Through the homologation process. And we are glad that they did. At least, on this occasion.
As for the author, Bembli does not waste any more time (like on other occasions) to jump into the redesign. Alas, he is always resourceful and gives us some history pointers along with a quick description of his work during the behind-the-scenes making-of video (embedded below) as an audio overlay.
The result still looks very much akin to the V12 original, just with modernized parts. It may or may not be everyone’s cup of tea. However, we know for sure that it is merely wishful thinking. After all, Mercedes-AMG has a contemporary “pancake” flagship, the Formula 1-inspired One!