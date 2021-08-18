Mercedes-Benz 300 SL and a Ferrari 250 GT SWB Headline Aguttes Tour Auto Optic 2000 Sale

Tour Auto Optic 2000 this year will feature a roster of impeccably designed and desirable cars offered by French auction house Aguttes.
Tour Auto Optic 2000 opens at Grand Palais Éphémère in Paris on August 30, and the Aguttes offering includes a seven-car catalog that features a 1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Recreation.
Built over a three-year period from 2013-2016 by specialists in Italy using a Ferrari 250 GTE as a base, its aluminum Competizione bodywork was the work of renowned Ferrari experts Bacchelli & Villa. The interior was completed by Luppi.
And if that isn’t enough to set the classic car aficionado’s blood boiling, a 1959 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster with just 55000 miles (89,000-km) on the clock will roll out as well. Originally delivered new to the U.S., it was imported into Belgium in 2006 and underwent a meticulous restoration in 2010 by Deman Brussels.
The Mercedes-Benz’s 300 SL was an incredibly important automobile that was the brainchild of American Mercedes-Benz importer, Max Hoffman. Hoffman became convinced that a road-legal version of the fabulous W194 racer would be a huge hit in the United States. Hoffman successfully lobbied the top guns at Mercedes-Benz to develop his dream car and the vehicle Mercedes came up with was a legendary achievement even his wildest dreams. The chassis of the 300 SL sprung from lessons learned in racing, and the car marked the first production automobile to use fuel injection - a technological advance meant it became the fastest street-legal car of its era. The roof-hinged “gullwing” doors became such a design success that Andy Warhol featured it in a painting entitled Cars.
The lineup also includes one of only 1,331 Porsche’s 356A Convertible D models and it’s one of the rarest versions. The European-spec 356 includes the powerful 1600 S engine which produces some 75 bhp. It was originally purchased brand new by a GI stationed in Germany. While it was ordered painted in Ivory, it had a color change to black during a restoration in the early 2000’s.
The Aguttes sale also includes a 1922 Bentley 3 Litre, a 2007 Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren, a 1986 Renault 5 Turbo 2 Gr. B "Cevennes" recently restored by Ferry Développement and a lovely 1990 Citroën 2CV Charleston which remains unregistered and sporting just 5.5 (9km) on the odo.
