Mercedes-Benz 300 SL and a Ferrari 250 GT SWB Headline Aguttes Tour Auto Optic 2000 Sale

Tour Auto Optic 2000 this year will feature a roster of impeccably designed and desirable cars offered by French auction house Aguttes. 6 photos



Built over a three-year period from 2013-2016 by specialists in Italy using a



And if that isn’t enough to set the classic car aficionado’s blood boiling, a 1959 Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Roadster with just 55000 miles (89,000-km) on the clock will roll out as well. Originally delivered new to the U.S., it was imported into Belgium in 2006 and underwent a meticulous restoration in 2010 by Deman Brussels.



The Mercedes-Benz’s 300 SL was an incredibly important automobile that was the brainchild of American Mercedes-Benz importer, Max Hoffman. Hoffman became convinced that a road-legal version of the fabulous W194 racer would be a huge hit in the United States. Hoffman successfully lobbied the top guns at Mercedes-Benz to develop his dream car and the vehicle Mercedes came up with was a legendary achievement even his wildest dreams. The chassis of the 300 SL sprung from lessons learned in racing, and the car marked the first production automobile to use fuel injection - a technological advance meant it became the fastest street-legal car of its era. The roof-hinged “gullwing” doors became such a design success that Andy Warhol featured it in a painting entitled Cars.



The lineup also includes one of only 1,331



