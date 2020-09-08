4 This Porsche May Not Have Been Born a 935, But at $280K It'd Better Be One

This 1959 Porsche 356A Is the Cool Classic Convertible of the Week

If you’re looking for a classic Porsche and don’t necessarily want to spend the time and money on restoring a barn find, how about buying a model that has already been brought back to mint condition? 20 photos



The 356A itself is a pretty rare find these days, as it’s believed that



This 1959 356A that’s now being listed on



The car comes painted in a blue finish that looks absolutely beautiful and has a little over 95,500 miles (153,692 km) on the clock, according to the eBay listing posted by the folks over at Dusty Cars.



After all of these, it probably makes sense for such a rare find to be affordable. And of course, it really isn’t, as the current selling price on eBay is set to $159,950. If you want to see the Porsche in person, it’s parked in Pleasanton, California, but the garage says they’re also shipping it worldwide if the buyer doesn’t live in the United States.



1959 was the last year when the 356A was produced, as it was replaced by the 356B beginning with model year 1960.



