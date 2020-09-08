This Porsche May Not Have Been Born a 935, But at $280K It'd Better Be One

Back in the late 1970s, Porsche was already an established name on both the world’s roads and race tracks. But since status obliges, it had to constantly come up with improved cars for whatever goals it set for itself to be successfully attained.
One of the vehicles that came to be in the ‘70s is the 935. Spun off from the Carrera RSR, it was meant to comply with Group 5 racing rules, and was offered to customer teams racing in the World Championship for Makes, the IMSA GT Championship, and the German Deutsche Rennsport Meisterschaft (DRM). One 935 even won the overall Le Mans race in 1979.
Having scored important victories at Sebring, Daytona and Nürburgring during its career, the 935 sure has quite the pedigree, so when trying to come up with a replica one should expect some major challenges ahead, but also an uncertain result.
The 935 we have here seems to be the right kind of replica, though. Based on a 1979 Porsche 930, it brings the level of tribute customization far beyond the red and yellow bodywork aesthetics.
Race-prepped to the core, it packs a 3.3-liter twin-turbo engine that according to the seller (that’s right, the Porsche is for sale) is very close to the specs of the 935. The engine is worked through a special gearbox built with 935 gears and forks, and even if we are not given any performance specs, expect them to be close to the ones of the original racer.
We understand this particular Porsche is in working order, and could be taken to the track at any time. For the safety of the driver, it comes with Recaro seats, 6-point harness, onboard fire system, and an external kill switch.
So many similarities with the 935 and the possibility of winning races do not come cheap. The sticker on this thing reads $279,949.
