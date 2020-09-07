Rapper Bada$$ Got Himself a Porsche 911 GT3 RS and Wants You to Know About It

Celebrities love expensive, exclusive and usually very fast cars. Unlike the rest of us common folk, celebrities are in a financial position that allows them to indulge every one of their automotive whims.
Another thing about celebrities is that many of them are mainly hoarders. That is to say, they like to buy expensive, exclusive and fast cars but they hardly ever take them out, relegating them to prop status. This won’t probably be the case.
Brooklyn rapper Bada$$ may be young (he’s 25) and with a dubious preference in terms of monikers, but he seems awfully proud of his new set of wheels. As he should be, because it’s a new Porsche 911 GT3 RS, decked in eye-catching Lizard Green, the perfect choice for a rapper with double dollar signs in his name. The GT3 RS retails at around $200K,
give or take some change depending on options.
As the saying goes, if it’s not on social media, it never happened. Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott (Bada$$’ not so badass real name) knows this, so he’s been showing off his new car for all his followers. He even got pal and mentor Sean Combs, aka Diddy, to do the same. What are friends good for, if not for this?
Purchased from RDS Auto Group in Pennsylvania (which we know, because the rapper tagged them, so this could be some sort of covert promotion), the 911 GT3 RS is a refined, improved and ready-to-race GT3. With improved dynamics and a powerful four-liter, six-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that delivers some 520 hp, it boasts a 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) time of 3.2 seconds, and a top speed of 312 kph (193.8 mph).
This is a car that’s made to fly, and Bada$$ seems determined to let it to just that. “Thought I lost my wings instead I found a flyer pair,” he writes in the caption to the photos he posted on Instagram.
And, just to show you that he means business, he also included a video of him taking it off in it. Hear the roar.
Brooklyn rapper Bada$$ may be young (he’s 25) and with a dubious preference in terms of monikers, but he seems awfully proud of his new set of wheels. As he should be, because it’s a new Porsche 911 GT3 RS, decked in eye-catching Lizard Green, the perfect choice for a rapper with double dollar signs in his name. The GT3 RS retails at around $200K,
As the saying goes, if it’s not on social media, it never happened. Jo-Vaughn Virginie Scott (Bada$$’ not so badass real name) knows this, so he’s been showing off his new car for all his followers. He even got pal and mentor Sean Combs, aka Diddy, to do the same. What are friends good for, if not for this?
Purchased from RDS Auto Group in Pennsylvania (which we know, because the rapper tagged them, so this could be some sort of covert promotion), the 911 GT3 RS is a refined, improved and ready-to-race GT3. With improved dynamics and a powerful four-liter, six-cylinder naturally aspirated engine that delivers some 520 hp, it boasts a 0 to 100 kph (62 mph) time of 3.2 seconds, and a top speed of 312 kph (193.8 mph).
This is a car that’s made to fly, and Bada$$ seems determined to let it to just that. “Thought I lost my wings instead I found a flyer pair,” he writes in the caption to the photos he posted on Instagram.
And, just to show you that he means business, he also included a video of him taking it off in it. Hear the roar.