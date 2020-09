Venom is the project car of a company called SLC Global Concept, who knows how to make an exotic vehicle stand out even more. We've been fans of their Grand Cherokee widebody kit for many years, but the Lamborghini Urus package they've developed is arguably even more impressive.For whatever reason, the base vehicle we're dealing with here is not contemporary. That's right, we're dealing with a 991 version of the Turbo S. It's a little slower and less powerful, but the cosmetic makeover leaves it looking like a sports car from the year 2077, not 2017.Wherever you look, there's something interesting going on. At the front, the 911 has a new nose where all the intakes and spoilers sit below a deep cut in the bumper. Also, carbon fiber vents sit over the wheel arches, just like on the GT3 RS.Sharp carbon blades add character to the profile of the car, while the famous hips of the 911 are emphasized with a widebody kit. Finally, we arrive at the complex-looking rear wing, our favorite of the 33 parts that make up this package.According to the tuner, this aerodynamic kit can be purchased both made of ultra-high-temperature fiberglass or of an exclusive version of carbon fiber with a unique pattern. While it's currently not for sale, we did find the package listed on eBay from $31,000, which frankly isn't that expensive. Liberty Walk charges more than double that for some of its kits. In addition, the golden version of the venom features an obvious suspension drop, custom wheels and exhaust.