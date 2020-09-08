Liberty Walk Porsche 997 One-Off SEMA Build Packs 900 HP, Can Be Had for $85K

Because of this pesky thing we now call a health crisis, this year we’ve had to make do with virtually no auto show of any kind. We’ve got a flood of online reveals, but those are not nearly as exciting as the live experience of being on the grounds of shows such as SEMA.
So, since this year we’ve had no face-to-face run-ins with custom builds, we’re left with revisiting what was shown in the past. And since September is Porsche Month here at autoevolution, Porsches are abundant on the menu; and here' another one.
What we have here is a 911 997 that rocked the SEMA floor a few years back. It resurfaced as its current owner is looking to sell it. The asking price for the car is $84,900, and it ships in a far-from-stock condition, and with a number of keywords that include one-off, Kato, or 900 hp.
Built by a garage called AutoArt, the 997 is wrapped all around in an extremely wide Liberty Walk body kit, complete with 997.2 rear end conversion. The kit makes, of course, extensive use of carbon fiber, and features a plethora of parts, from the lips to the diffuser.
The interior is equally as customized, with 911R Herring Bone upholstery, lots of aluminum, Alcantara here and there and, the cherry on the cake, a signature by Liberty Walk’s Wataru Kato on the center console – allegedly, this is the only car the tuner signed in 2016.
The vehicle retains the stock engine of the 2008 Porsche 911 it is based on – 3.6-liters flat-six. Because it was gifted with a lot of new hardware, including an AMS Alpha 9 turbo kit, the standard output was increasing to no less than 900 hp.
Overall, the car shows over 41,000 miles (66,000 km) of use, but since it was reworked in this way it traveled just 1,500 miles (2,400 km).
