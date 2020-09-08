1975 911 Twin Turbo RSR Is the Porsche Beauty of the Week

Porsche is one of those carmakers that actually enjoy seeing custom projects based on its cars come to light. Unlike others, which jump at the throats of garages and individuals as soon as a build hits the web, the Germans are indulging themselves in a sea of custom Porsches.
Naturally, not every custom Porsche is a pleasure to look at, and not all custom Porsches deliver worth-remembering levels of performance. But the one in the gallery above kind of checks both boxes.
What you’re looking at is a 1975 Porsche 911. It may look a bit older than that, but that’s because the shop behind it, Phoenix, Arizona-based Patrick Motorsports, intentionally went for such an approach, and the long hood is a clear sign of that.
The 911 was built front the ground up (as in it was stripped to bare metal and then put back together) with the goal of making an RSR out of it. As such, the front and rear received special steel fenders, and R-style taillights, center-fill hood, new mirrors, and of course a rear spoiler were fitted.
Wrapped in a one-off color described as Green Blue, the car packs quite the modifications mechanically speaking as well. A 3.6-liter from a 964 was used, but its displacement got bumped to 3.8-liters, and was fitted with twin plugs, MoTeC engine management system, and dual turbos – hence the stage name it now uses, Porsche 911 Twin Turbo RSR.
The modifications should allow the engine to develop at least 600 HP (608 PS) at the crank. We are being told that a dyno test showed the power at the rear wheels to be 558 HP (565 PS) when using pump gasoline, but that’s probably not the most that can be squeezed from the powerplant. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.
With just 345 miles on it since completed (555 km), the 1975 Porsche 911 Twin Turbo RSR is for sale. The price is not known, and it will only be disclosed to those interested in buying it.
