Ferrari’s Love of Lawsuits is Not Very Purosangue

Not long ago, the automotive world was taken by storm thanks to the announcement that Ferrari's old-school way of doing business will stop, Maranello will finally cave in and jump on the very lucrative SUV bandwagon with its own product.

No, Ferrari is simply surfing the waves of its own smashing success story and only wants to branch out into the most profitable niches it can find. Heck, the power of the Ferrari brand is so great that its Scuderia motorsport division is the only Formula 1 team that gets money just for being part of the F1 roster each year, irrespective of the number of race wins.



It's like a regular blue-collar Joe that gets so much love from his bosses that he gets a salary just for showing up at work and punching the card, not for the actual work he does.



The Italian carmaker has such a massive brand cachet that it could probably sell used toilet paper and still make a profit, but its executives certainly know where to diverge



Pretty much every road car that features the Cavallino Rampante symbol is sold with a net profit that would allow its buyer to also get a well-equipped Mercedes-Benz C-Class or a similar top-of-the-range BMW 3 Series alongside the Ferrari. Yes, you've read that correctly. Back in 2018, a study conducted by a German automotive research center concluded that Ferrari makes an average of about $80,000 per each car sold in EBIT profit.



To have such brand power at its discretion doesn't come without drawbacks, though, and Ferrari's lawyers certainly know that. The number of lawsuits or various copyright matters involving the Maranello sports car brand has been at its highest and it's continuously increasing each year.



There is simply no easier or more efficient way of protecting a brand than suing everyone and everything that's disturbing the cachet or even remotely trying to cash in on the Prancing Horse's massive brand strength.



That said, Ferrari's choice of going to litigation sometimes takes a turn for the truly unusual in some of these alleged copyright infringement cases. Some of you may remember Cameron Glickenhaus' gorgeous Pininfarina P4/5, which was a re-bodied



Another weird example is electronic music producer Deadmau5, who got a cease and desist letter in 2014 over his



Last year, fashion designer Philipp Plein also got a



The most recent scandal involving copyrighted Ferrari material is apparently a



The Purosangue Foundation is a non-profit charity that registered the Italian word for “thoroughbred” (literal translation is “pure blood”) for clothing and other products as early as 2013.



Coincidentally, Ferrari has chosen the same word for naming its first SUV, the Purosangue, which is currently in development and should be unveiled officially by the end of 2021. The Purosangue foundation apparently tried to first enter talks with the carmaker but no agreement could be reached concerning the use of the Purosangue name, so Ferrari saw fit to enter litigation.



The lawsuit claims that the trademark registration should be taken from the charity because of a lack of use for the past years, despite the charity using it even in a partnership with Adidas, which saw branded sneakers and clothes emerge from the cooperation.



Ferrari obviously wants to eventually make t-shirts, keychains and baseball caps featuring its



The litigation is bound to upset a lot of people, seeing that it mostly sounds like a David versus Goliath battle that's definitely unfair for the not-for-profit foundation. That being said, the lawsuit is in line with Ferrari's way of upholding its prestigious name in recent years and we should probably look at the much bigger picture.



It definitely doesn't mean that I agree with the big fish eating the little fish just to ensure its own survival mentality, though, as there are countless other ways for Ferrari and the Purosangue Foundation to co-exist.



