Ford Thunderbird Spent Too Many Years Locked in a Barn, Still Lovable

Manufactured between 1967 and 1971, the fifth-generation Ford Thunderbird introduced a series of major changes, including a transition from the unibody construction to a body on frame build. 17 photos



The 2-door



In other words, this Thunderbird has been sitting for more than a decade, so it’s now looking for a new owner that could convert it into a daily driver.



There’s just minimal rust on this Thunderbird, which is something really impressive since the car was manufactured no less than 50 years ago, and the interior looks in pretty good shape too. In other words, this is a car that a thorough restoration project should bring to mint condition with minimum effort, albeit the Craigslist post doesn’t include any information as to how many original parts the Thunderbird still comes with.



On the other hand, it does reveal that one of the things the new owner should take care of is the gas tank, as it comes with a pinhole that obviously needs to be fixed as fast as possible after the purchase.



This barn find has 96,122 miles (154,693 km) on the clock and comes without a title since it was licensed in Georgia. However, it’s offered with a full history and a bill of sale.



