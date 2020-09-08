InMotion V11 Electric Unicycle, the Only Wheel in the World With Full Suspension

Call this the electric unicycle (or wheel, as they’re most commonly known as) for your most adventurous days: the InMotion V11, which boasts incredible top speeds, a powerful motor, excellent range and a first for wheel in the integrated full suspension.
InMotion says that this wheel is both for experienced users and beginners alike, but chances are it will most likely appeal to the former only. It is an impressive piece of machinery that boasts quality build and top of the line parts, delivering a smooth and fast riding experience, whether you take it on the bike path or off-road.
Announced in April this year, the V11 was only disclosed in full at the beginning of the month. The video available at the bottom of the page doubles as the official introduction, as it shows off both its off-road abilities and excellent city presence. Built for speed, with safety as a focul point, the InMotion V11 aims to become a solid contender to other, more traditional and better-wheeled counterparts. Here’s looking at you, e-bikes.
Putting serious focus on safety and comfort for the best riding experience possible, InMotion included air-spring suspension on this wheel, making it the first one in the world to come with full suspension. The wheel moves 3.3″ (8.3 cm) up and down, which means it delivers the same smooth riding experience on paved roads as it does on uneven ground, because every bump is absorbed.
“Take it on the road – potholes are no problem,” InMotion says. “Take it off the road – it's the smoothest experience you can have on unpaved ground.”
The V11 is able to go up inclines of up to 35 degrees, and is now fitted with an 18" by 3" (45 by 7.6 cm) tire. For better visibility when zapping around busy city traffic, it comes with an automobile-grade 7800lux headlight and taillight with incorporated brake light.
The V11 weighs 60 pounds and comes with a total payload of 265 pounds. Like most wheels, when not riding it, you can roll it like a piece of luggage thanks to the fold-out handle. Further features include large pedals with grip tape and the possibility to use both charging ports to juice up the battery in as little as 5 hours. A full charge with a single charger will take double that time, 10 hours.
Electric unicycles have also seen a boom in recent years, but it pales in comparison to other personal mobility solutions. They’re still seen as extreme, if only for the fact that riding them requires a more or less smooth learning process.
That said, as far as wheels go, this one aims to deliver the biggest punch. It might not prove too much of a draw for beginners, but experienced users will definitely see the appeal. InMotion is already taking pre-orders for it: deliveries are expected for the end of the month, with the retail price set at $1,999.
InMotion says that this wheel is both for experienced users and beginners alike, but chances are it will most likely appeal to the former only. It is an impressive piece of machinery that boasts quality build and top of the line parts, delivering a smooth and fast riding experience, whether you take it on the bike path or off-road.
Announced in April this year, the V11 was only disclosed in full at the beginning of the month. The video available at the bottom of the page doubles as the official introduction, as it shows off both its off-road abilities and excellent city presence. Built for speed, with safety as a focul point, the InMotion V11 aims to become a solid contender to other, more traditional and better-wheeled counterparts. Here’s looking at you, e-bikes.
Putting serious focus on safety and comfort for the best riding experience possible, InMotion included air-spring suspension on this wheel, making it the first one in the world to come with full suspension. The wheel moves 3.3″ (8.3 cm) up and down, which means it delivers the same smooth riding experience on paved roads as it does on uneven ground, because every bump is absorbed.
“Take it on the road – potholes are no problem,” InMotion says. “Take it off the road – it's the smoothest experience you can have on unpaved ground.”
The V11 is able to go up inclines of up to 35 degrees, and is now fitted with an 18" by 3" (45 by 7.6 cm) tire. For better visibility when zapping around busy city traffic, it comes with an automobile-grade 7800lux headlight and taillight with incorporated brake light.
The V11 weighs 60 pounds and comes with a total payload of 265 pounds. Like most wheels, when not riding it, you can roll it like a piece of luggage thanks to the fold-out handle. Further features include large pedals with grip tape and the possibility to use both charging ports to juice up the battery in as little as 5 hours. A full charge with a single charger will take double that time, 10 hours.
Electric unicycles have also seen a boom in recent years, but it pales in comparison to other personal mobility solutions. They’re still seen as extreme, if only for the fact that riding them requires a more or less smooth learning process.
That said, as far as wheels go, this one aims to deliver the biggest punch. It might not prove too much of a draw for beginners, but experienced users will definitely see the appeal. InMotion is already taking pre-orders for it: deliveries are expected for the end of the month, with the retail price set at $1,999.