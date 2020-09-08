autoevolution
The current offer of electric personal mobility solutions is more varied than ever. e-Scooters and e-bikes may be the most popular, but unicycles are actually more versatile for city use. In this particular case, this one is also more powerful.

InMotion V11 Electric Unicycle, the Only Wheel in the World With Full Suspension

Call this the electric unicycle (or wheel, as they’re most commonly known as) for your most adventurous days: the InMotion V11, which boasts incredible top speeds, a powerful motor, excellent range and a first for wheel in the integrated full suspension.

InMotion says that this wheel is both for experienced users and beginners alike, but chances are it will most likely appeal to the former only. It is an impressive piece of machinery that boasts quality build and top of the line parts, delivering a smooth and fast riding experience, whether you take it on the bike path or off-road.

Announced in April this year, the V11 was only disclosed in full at the beginning of the month. The video available at the bottom of the page doubles as the official introduction, as it shows off both its off-road abilities and excellent city presence. Built for speed, with safety as a focul point, the InMotion V11 aims to become a solid contender to other, more traditional and better-wheeled counterparts. Here’s looking at you, e-bikes.

The V11 is powered by a motor nominally rated at 2,200W that peaks at 3,000W. It’s able to take you to a top speed of 31 mph (50 kph) that can further be tinkered with in the dedicated app and set at 34 mph (55 kph). The incorporated 84V battery is good for a range of up to 75 miles (121 km), so that’s a lot of fun that you can have with it.

Putting serious focus on safety and comfort for the best riding experience possible, InMotion included air-spring suspension on this wheel, making it the first one in the world to come with full suspension. The wheel moves 3.3″ (8.3 cm) up and down, which means it delivers the same smooth riding experience on paved roads as it does on uneven ground, because every bump is absorbed.

“Take it on the road – potholes are no problem,” InMotion says. “Take it off the road – it's the smoothest experience you can have on unpaved ground.”

The V11 is able to go up inclines of up to 35 degrees, and is now fitted with an 18" by 3" (45 by 7.6 cm) tire. For better visibility when zapping around busy city traffic, it comes with an automobile-grade 7800lux headlight and taillight with incorporated brake light.

Further proving that, while “a serious vehicle,” this wheel is designed with experienced users in mind is the fact that it pairs with a dedicated app that allows performance tracking and monitoring of usage habits. This way, users can compare routes and improve on previous performances.

The V11 weighs 60 pounds and comes with a total payload of 265 pounds. Like most wheels, when not riding it, you can roll it like a piece of luggage thanks to the fold-out handle. Further features include large pedals with grip tape and the possibility to use both charging ports to juice up the battery in as little as 5 hours. A full charge with a single charger will take double that time, 10 hours.

Electric unicycles have also seen a boom in recent years, but it pales in comparison to other personal mobility solutions. They’re still seen as extreme, if only for the fact that riding them requires a more or less smooth learning process.

That said, as far as wheels go, this one aims to deliver the biggest punch. It might not prove too much of a draw for beginners, but experienced users will definitely see the appeal. InMotion is already taking pre-orders for it: deliveries are expected for the end of the month, with the retail price set at $1,999.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
