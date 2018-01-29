Mercedes-AMG E63 S Faster Than Audi RS7: Here's More Proof

How fast can a sedan be? "Very," is sometimes the answer when it's made by the Germans. The new king of speed is the work of Affalterbach, the groundbreaking E63 S.

3 photos AMG 's prioritization of engine technology is paying off.



Despite downsizing from a 5.5-liter to a 4.0-liter, the E63 gained more power. But I think you'll agree that the real magic comes from the all-wheel-drive system. It not only rockets the car with GT-R-like precision but can also turn into an RWD drift-happy configuration.



Not only can the RS7 not do that, but it's also much slower. Of course, we have to point out that it's being placed at a distinct disadvantage by the pack of its "performance" package, which lifts the output of the 4.0 TFSI from 560 to 605 HP .



The good thing is that there's a new RS7 coming up next year. Its engine is co-developed with Porsche, and there's a chance the car will be slightly faster than before.



Of course, the RS7 and E63 S aren't direct rivals. While Mercedes makes an AMG wagon, Audi only offers an RS four-door coupe. The CLS 63 would have been a fitting rival for the quattro car, but we know it's been discontinued in favor of a less powerful inline-6 model,



The interior of the first-generation A7 models is an eight-year-old design. Its screen looks tiny, and all the buttons scattered around the cabin make it appear cluttered. However, as we've said already, there's an all-new A7 already out with the



