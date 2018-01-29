autoevolution
 

Mercedes-AMG E63 S Faster Than Audi RS7: Here's More Proof

How fast can a sedan be? "Very," is sometimes the answer when it's made by the Germans. The new king of speed is the work of Affalterbach, the groundbreaking E63 S.
We've seen it drag-racing plenty of other rivals and knew none of them stand a chance at this moment. It might not be the prettiest car in the world, but Mercedes-AMG's prioritization of engine technology is paying off.

Despite downsizing from a 5.5-liter to a 4.0-liter, the E63 gained more power. But I think you'll agree that the real magic comes from the all-wheel-drive system. It not only rockets the car with GT-R-like precision but can also turn into an RWD drift-happy configuration.

Not only can the RS7 not do that, but it's also much slower. Of course, we have to point out that it's being placed at a distinct disadvantage by the pack of its "performance" package, which lifts the output of the 4.0 TFSI from 560 to 605 HP.

The good thing is that there's a new RS7 coming up next year. Its engine is co-developed with Porsche, and there's a chance the car will be slightly faster than before.

Of course, the RS7 and E63 S aren't direct rivals. While Mercedes makes an AMG wagon, Audi only offers an RS four-door coupe. The CLS 63 would have been a fitting rival for the quattro car, but we know it's been discontinued in favor of a less powerful inline-6 model, the CLS 53.

The interior of the first-generation A7 models is an eight-year-old design. Its screen looks tiny, and all the buttons scattered around the cabin make it appear cluttered. However, as we've said already, there's an all-new A7 already out with the RS7 on its way.

