2020 Audi RS7 Rendering Is Begging for 700 HP Hybrid V8

This rendering by But make no mistake, Audi has plans to launch several sportier models. Early next year, we're going to see the S7 Sportback, which will switch to a 2.9-liter V6 shared with the Panamera S or the RS5. However, the big guns won't come out until the end of 2018.That's when the RS7 is scheduled to debut, and there are quite a few changes expected to happen, though one thing will stay the same. Power will come from a 4-liter twin-turbo V8, though it's a brand new unit. Porsche already uses it in the Panamera and Cayenne Turbo, while Bentley and Lamborghini are next.We suspect the output will be somewhere in the range of 570 to 610, though some reports have speculated that as much as 650 HP is to be expected. In place of the RS7 performance, Audi will offer something else. No, it's not a track-focused version, as four-door coupe customers are more concerned with going fast in a straight line than taking corners.That's why there's going to be a 700 horsepower RS7 e-tron with the V8 providing around 550 and another 150 HP from the electric motor. It's a similar setup to the flagship Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid . That car costs about €200,000, so with options, the Audi version will compete with the R8.And what great options they are going to be. For starters, the first RS model with rear-wheel steering. It's going to have twin screens, laser headlights and the capacity to drive itself for short periods.This rendering by Tobias Buttner gives us a pretty good idea of what to expect regarding styling, though the final product might have an extra level of polish. This just goes to prove that if you through enough money at an Audi, it becomes beautiful.