2019 Mercedes-AMG A35 Spotted in Traffic, 320 HP Mild-Hybrid Setup Expected

Mercedes-Benz is almost read to introduce the fourth generation of the A-Class (here are some overly revealing spyshots). And with the newcomer finally leaving the entry-level image aside, the lineup will be richer than ever. For instance, the Mercedes-AMG part of the range will feature not one, but two models, with the A45 set to be joined by the A35.

As such, the Affalterbach-touched side of the range will welcome the A35, which will fill in the void generated by the gym trip of the A45.



As such, the German engineers are working on an impressive powertrain for the spicy hatchback. To be more precise, we'll be dealing with a two-liter tubo receiving mild-hybrid assistance (while on-tap electric torque will be present, you shouldn't expect a plug-in setup or even a weight-adding battery pack). The unit should deliver at least 300 horses, even though we expect even more power to be offered.



As expected, all-paw hardware will be present and we expect to see a more engaging handling compared to the outgoing A45 - despite the generation gap, you can expect to see the two getting thrown at each other.



A prototype of the AMG knows how to turn a four-pot's voice into music, you can expect those pipes to account for quite a lot of the car's personality.



