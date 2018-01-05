2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS53 Shows Up in German Traffic ahead of Detroit Debut

We are now less than two weeks away from the arrival of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS53, with the new hybrid range-topper set to make its debut at the Detroit Motor Show. And a prototype of the four-door coup has been spotted doing its thing on Stuttgart streets.

6 photos



We're curious to see how the (slightly) more dynamic styling cues of the newcomer will mix with the controversial styling of the third-generation CLS.



We mentioned "hybrid", since Mercedes- AMG has clear plans for the new "53" badge. To be more precise, the moniker will involve a mix between a 3.0-liter straight-six and a 68 hp electric motor - the total system output will be at least 435 hp.



The 48V electric system of the newcomer will allow it to offer multiple assets, such as regenerative braking.



Once the Mercedes-AMG 53 badge makes its debut on the CLS, expect this to show across the



Speaking of which, the reason behind the CLS losing its eight-cylinder might has to do with the upcoming



The 2018 edition of the Detroit Auto Show is set to open its gates to the press on January 14 and we'll return with the show floor photos of the CLS53 as soon as we get our hands on them.



