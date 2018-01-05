autoevolution
 

2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS53 Shows Up in German Traffic ahead of Detroit Debut

5 Jan 2018
by
We are now less than two weeks away from the arrival of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG CLS53, with the new hybrid range-topper set to make its debut at the Detroit Motor Show. And a prototype of the four-door coup has been spotted doing its thing on Stuttgart streets.
The test cars lets us know what to expect from the model that will replace the infamous CLS63 (more on the CLS losing its V8 firepower below). From the aggressive aprons, to the sporty wheels and the lowered ride height, this will be one of the sportiest four-door hybrids on the market.

We're curious to see how the (slightly) more dynamic styling cues of the newcomer will mix with the controversial styling of the third-generation CLS.

We mentioned "hybrid", since Mercedes-AMG has clear plans for the new "53" badge. To be more precise, the moniker will involve a mix between a 3.0-liter straight-six and a 68 hp electric motor - the total system output will be at least 435 hp.

The 48V electric system of the newcomer will allow it to offer multiple assets, such as regenerative braking.

Once the Mercedes-AMG 53 badge makes its debut on the CLS, expect this to show across the three-pointed star lineup. For instance, the rumor mill talks about the German automaker set to introduce similar versions for the Affalterbach-touched E-Class Coupe and Cabriolet, which means these will continue the tradition of being deprived of V8 Mercedes-AMG power.

Speaking of which, the reason behind the CLS losing its eight-cylinder might has to do with the upcoming 2019 Mercedes-AMG GT Four-Door. While the moniker for the newcomer is tentative, we'll be treated to a majestic engine range. This will kick off with the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 motor animating the E63, while at the top we'll find a plug-in hybrid powertrain incorporating this motor, which could deliver up to 800 horses.

The 2018 edition of the Detroit Auto Show is set to open its gates to the press on January 14 and we'll return with the show floor photos of the CLS53 as soon as we get our hands on them.

