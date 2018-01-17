Mercedes-AMG A35 Hot Hatch Exhaust Captured in Detail

The A35 is nearly ready to come out and I'm genuinely excited. If I had the kind of money to buy its big brother, the A45, it would go towards something bigger like a C-Class or a GLC.

So anyway, the A35 has been confirmed by the head of the AMG brand. Previously, we all called it the A40. The names of these hot Mercedes models are getting a little tricky to remember, what with the C 43 and



We still remember the day when Volkswagen revealed the Golf 6 R, swapping the 3.2-liter V6 for a 2-liter turbo. It was criticized at first, but the whole industry followed this big power+small engine+ AWD formula.



The turbo lump offered by this baby AMG will deliver somewhere between 300 and 320 HP , according to the latest estimates. The competition is offering pretty much the same thing, including the yet-to-be-revealed BMW M135i.



But we have to say that that hose competitors do have something this bay boy doesn't: exhaust tips. Walko Art was able to film the tips of the A35 in detail, and there's only two of them. They're round, just like on the CLS 53, but also quite small.



Now, we're not saying a 300 horsepower car needs Lamborghini mufflers. But owners do like to brag and film exhaust clips for their YouTube channels. The body kit seen here isn't that impressive either, but there's an aero pack that you can add on top, according to the

