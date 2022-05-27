Menacing Lambo Urus RS Edition Shows Red Is the New Black and Then-Vice Versa

More than four years since production started for the world’s first “super-SUV,” we are still waiting on the Lambo Urus EVO update. No worries, though, there is still plenty of aftermarket stuff to do before that.
Locked in the new ultra-luxury versus super-SUV posh battle with models like Aston Martin’s DBX, the iconic Range Rover, the mind-blowing (ugly, some would say) Rolls-Royce Cullinan, or the legendary AMG G 63 off-roader, the high-riding Italian thoroughbred is never afraid of its rivals. At least, not when customization and personalization specialists lend a helping hand.
The latest bespoke specification that almost fully adheres to the murdered-out Americana principles comes from the good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International, who have another treat “for the culture” that was sold while still fresh. Alas, we cannot say it is fully blacked-out on the outside, not when there are still a few well-placed crimson details messing around in a cool, contrasting way.
Those reside on the 24-inch Forgiato Designs-sourced forged wheels, the massive brake calipers, and subtly represent a big hint towards the shenanigans going on inside. Other than that, everything is black, from rims to the nano-ceramic window tint and windshield, and even the Lamborghini lettering. Moving inside, this 641-horsepower Urus RS Edition does the old switcheroo trick and red becomes the new black, as the cockpit mixes both shades with “sense and sensibility.”
Well, it does so as delicately as possible when a 3.9-second to 62 mph/100 kph ultra-expensive SUV is involved in the discussion. We are not going to hold it against it, though, as this super-SUV will ride lowered and stealthy to a 200-mph/322 kph maximum speed in absolute comfort. Plus, it will be ready to stand out in any murdered-out, affluent supercar/SUV crowd, right? Beat that, you pesky all-black Cullinans and whatnot…
