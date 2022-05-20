2022 Range Rover Hikes the Baller Attitude With 26-Inch Forgiato Designs Wheels

Over in the OEM automotive world, Land Rover is all about the 2023 Range Rover Sport and its daringness to fight a 633-foot (193-meter) dam spillway and 827 tons of water per minute. But the aftermarket realm wants nothing but 2022 Range Rovers.
Well, such is the way this industry goes round – first, the automaker presents the model, then once deliveries get underway the tuning and customization shops also kick into high gear. And we have seen quite a few 2022 Range Rover builds already, even though none of them have gone to extremes, just yet. But they are slowly building up both the hype… and the wheel measurements.
So, for example, RDB LA has played with a white luxury British SUV ahead of the black wrap swap, and Forgiato Designs has also been quite active on social media to depict the custom Range Rover fitments based on the forged products they create. Now, as both the regular and Long Wheelbase versions have been tucked lower on Forgiato 24s, it is time to go up a level (or two), by way of a gray example riding posh on 26-inch aftermarket wheels.
Judging by the description’s hashtags, this could be a 2022 Range Rover SE, meaning that it had an MSRP of at least $104,500 even before it swapped the OEM wheels for a custom, forged set from the Cali specialist. Unfortunately, we do not know much else about this unit. So, it could either sport the 395-horsepower 3.0-liter MHEV twin-turbo V6 with all-wheel drive or the new BMW-sourced 4.4-liter V8 that’s good for 523 horsepower, since we did not notice a second cap for the PHEV option.
Either way, this aired 2022 Range Rover will not be a slouch even when sat on 26s, with the V6 capable of taking it to 60 mph (96 kph) in 5.5 seconds and then on to a maximum of 150 mph (241 kph) and the V8 allowing for even better performance (from $123k): a 4.4-second sprint and 155 mph (250 kph) top speed.
