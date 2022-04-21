Lambo Urus Flaunts Pearl Capsule, RS Edition Goodies to Make Cullinan Envious

Lamborghini’s super-SUV, their best-selling model in the recent past, has only been around since the 2018 model year. But it was more than enough to fight for ultra-luxury crossover supremacy, including across the aftermarket realm.
The Urus shares a lot of component traits with premium Volkswagen AG high-riders, such as the Audi Q7/Q8, Porsche Cayenne, or Volkswagen Touareg. But we all know that it has just one major target (at least until Ferrari unleashes the Purosangue on the market). No, that would not be the Bently Bentayga, as it should be adamantly clear that it has already exceeded the latter’s hype.
Instead, most aftermarket specialists – especially from America – feel that Rolls-Royce's Cullinan is the biggest rival. So, it should come as no surprise that efforts were made to win the fight, both at the OEM level and across the aftermarket world. Now, as a counterpoint to the stunning, recently showcased Cullinan wizard with Crystal Over Orange everywhere, here is a green Lambo Urus flaunting the Pearl Capsule arrangement and then some more custom RS Edition options.
The good folks over at Atlanta, Georgia-based Road Show International have this SUV as another treat “for the culture” that was just sold while it still Verde Mantis (aka pearl green) just like the surrounding spring. The two-tone interior is nicknamed “Hulk” by the dealership, but the stock V8 does not seem to have suffered any gamma-ray transformations of its own.
Instead, the Urus Pearl Capsule was enhanced with RS edition goodies such as logoed gloss green brakes, RS gloss black accent package, custom gloss black badging around the body, an RS smoke exterior lighting package, and a two-tone gloss green/black wheel frame. Then, of course, everything was protected with an RS ceramic paint coating protection, and RS nano-ceramic window tint (plus windshield).
