Meet the Cizeta V16T, The Supercar that Should Have Been a Lamborghini

Meet the Cizeta V16T, the The brainchild of an ex-Lamborghini engineer

Cizeta Automobili was set up in 1988 in Modena, Italy, by Claudio Zampolli. An ex-Lamborghini engineer, Zampolli decided to fulfill his life-long ambition to create his very own supercar. But while he had the expertise, Zampolli needed an investor to fund the costly project. And this is where Giorgio Moroder came into play.







But the collaboration was short-lived. Moroder and Zampolli parted ways in 1990, shortly after the Gandini's wildest design since the Alfa Romeo Carabo

The V16T was penned by Marcello Gandini, the man who took the automotive world by storm with the







But while the head honchos at Lamborghini liked the design, the folks over at Chrysler Corporation, which had just acquired the Italian firm, deemed it far too extreme for the American market. The sketches were sent to Tom Gale at the Chrysler Styling Center and the design was watered down to the



Unhappy with his own design for the V16T, Zampolli immediately adopted Gandini's outlandish idea for the Diablo, save for minor changes needed to accommodate Cizeta's larger V16 engine.







The long rear deck featured a larger, integrated spoiler, while the rear fascia introduced rectangular, wrap-around taillights at a time when round lights were still a thing on supercars.The V16 monster under the hood

As a former Lamborghini employee and Ferrari dealer, Zampolli knew that the Cizeta needed more than an outlandish design to stand out in a world packed with state-of-the-art supercars. So he decided to take it up a notch in the drivetrain department by skipping V8 and V12 layouts in favor of a V16.







Fitting the transverse 6.0-liter V16 (that's where the T in V16T comes from) behind the seats was quite the hassle. And in order to accommodate the ZF-sourced, five-speed transaxle, the engine was tilted 10 degrees forward. And while the body was made from aluminum, the engine was placed in a steel frame welded by hand.



Capable of revving up to 8,000 rpm, the V16 generated a whopping 540 horsepower. Far from impressive in 2021 when many supercars crank out more than 1,000 horses, but when it made its public debut in late 1988, the V16T was the most powerful car in the world. For reference, the turbocharged



Initial success and bankruptcy

Despite a massively expensive sticker of $300,000 (twice what a Lamborghini Diablo cost upon release), Cizeta received 14 orders for the V16T, all backed by $100,000 deposits.



Due to its hand-built nature, the







Zampolli continued to service



