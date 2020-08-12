1993 Cizeta V16T From the Sultan of Brunei’s Collection Emerges in the U.S.

The Cizeta V16T, formerly known as Cizeta-Moroder, is the brainchild of automotive designer Claudio Zampollini, electronic music pioneer Giorgio Moroder, and designer Marcello Gandini. Introduced in 1988 and going into production in 1991, it is one of the rarest, most impressive Italian exotics ever made, with Lamborghini “blood” coursing through its veins due to the fact that the people working on it had extensive Lamborghini experience.
This one, chassis 101 and the sixth to ever be made, was presented at the 1993 Geneva Motor Show. After that, it was used for press photos and promotional appearances and has only 610 original miles (981 km) on the clock. It was bought as new by the Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, with reports claiming that he liked the Cizeta so much he actually ordered two of them.
Chances are he never got to drive it and test its claimed 0 to 100 kph (0 to 62 mph) time of 4 seconds, or feel the roar of the massive V16 rear-mid-mounted engine. It never left the Hong Seh Motors in Singapore and was never registered. Yet from Singapore, the Cizeta traveled to Miami at the end of last month, with vintage supercar dealership Curated handling the transaction.
For the time being, the Cizeta isn’t listed on the official Curated website, but the announcement has been made official on social media: it is going up for sale.
That doesn’t leave you time to save up for it, just in case you were contemplating the idea: a V16T used to sell for anything between $650,000 and $850,000 in the ‘90s, but given the low mileage, the new condition and the historic connection on this one, it won’t come cheap. Not at all.
