1993 Cizeta V16T From the Sultan of Brunei’s Collection Emerges in the U.S.

View this post on Instagram

Wow! 1 of 9 produced for the world, the Cizeta V16T. This incredible 610 mile example was famously displayed at the 1993 Geneva Motor Show, used for Cizeta press photos and ordered new by the Sultan of Brunei. The brainchild of former Lamborghini engineer, Claudio Zampolli, Cizeta Automobili hand-built nine Marcello Gandini designed Supercars between 1991-1994 in Modena, Italy. It’s an honor to have this tailor made part of automotive history with us in Miami. More details coming soon!! #supercars #cizeta #v16 #gandini #curated #wearecurated

A post shared by CURATED (@wearecurated) on Aug 6, 2020 at 4:42pm PDT