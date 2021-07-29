Indian Chief Big Foot Is Two Times and Then Some More Expensive Than Dark Horse

The Chief nameplate is one of the oldest in the motorcycle industry. It came into being in the shops of a little company called Hendee in 1922, as the big twin brother of another two-wheeled old-timer, the Scout. Hendee then became Indian, and the rest is history.
Presently part of the cruiser range of bikes, the Chief comes in no less than six variants, starting from the $14,499 entry-level version, and ending with the $20,999 Super Chief Limited. Somewhere in between is the Dark Horse, a $18,999 machine born to impress.
That would be a price that is two times and then some under this customized Chief Dark Horse.
That’s right, you’re looking at a two-wheeler that is listed on the Hollister’s Motorcycles website for 42,500 euros, which would be almost 50,500 in U.S. dollars. The thing’s price is in euros because Hollister’s is a German garage.
The build is called Big Foot and, as said, is based on a Chief Dark Horse. It uses a 1,900cc engine fitted inside the stock frame, good for 90 ps (88 hp) and 135 Nm (99.5 lb-ft) of torque, and ran through a six-speed transmission.
As you can very well see, the bike is far from its regular looks. The first thing that strikes you is the massive, 26-inch wheel fitted at the front, a clear contrast to the tiny-by-comparison 16-inch wheel fitted at the back.
Complementing them both is a full custom look achieved by the careful combination of various parts and playful mixing of blue and black. Indian itself contributed the risers, handles, running boards, and pulley, while Hollister worked its magic by adding full custom front and rear fenders and struts, and modifying the Indian-supplied fuel tank.
We’re told that when all was said and done, the body was covered in three layers of paint to achieve this particular shine.
You can have a closer look at all the changes made to the Chief, and perhaps make an offer for the thing, at the following link.
That would be a price that is two times and then some under this customized Chief Dark Horse.
That’s right, you’re looking at a two-wheeler that is listed on the Hollister’s Motorcycles website for 42,500 euros, which would be almost 50,500 in U.S. dollars. The thing’s price is in euros because Hollister’s is a German garage.
The build is called Big Foot and, as said, is based on a Chief Dark Horse. It uses a 1,900cc engine fitted inside the stock frame, good for 90 ps (88 hp) and 135 Nm (99.5 lb-ft) of torque, and ran through a six-speed transmission.
As you can very well see, the bike is far from its regular looks. The first thing that strikes you is the massive, 26-inch wheel fitted at the front, a clear contrast to the tiny-by-comparison 16-inch wheel fitted at the back.
Complementing them both is a full custom look achieved by the careful combination of various parts and playful mixing of blue and black. Indian itself contributed the risers, handles, running boards, and pulley, while Hollister worked its magic by adding full custom front and rear fenders and struts, and modifying the Indian-supplied fuel tank.
We’re told that when all was said and done, the body was covered in three layers of paint to achieve this particular shine.
You can have a closer look at all the changes made to the Chief, and perhaps make an offer for the thing, at the following link.