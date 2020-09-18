Stage 2 1988 Porsche 959 Is a Horsepower Monster, Barely Driven

The 959 is one of the rarest Porsches in the world. Born in 1986, it was built in a limited run of about 340 examples and it was supposed to make way for a race derivative that would compete in Group B rally events. Despite being highly appreciated at the time, it was so expensive to make that in 1993 the carmaker gave up on it.
That makes each and every one of the 959s in existence extremely rare and coveted by car collectors. It’s not clear how many of them are still around, but this one here is unique in the bunch.
We’re talking about a 1988 model year 959 that not only comes in a unique specification, but was also fitted with a Stage 2 upgrade that turns it into a literal monster.
But first, a bit of history. The car was originally ordered by Tobias Hagenmeyer, a member of the family that founded the Getrag gearbox company, and its president at the time. It was specified in black (word is only four 959s wore this exterior color), but with a black interior the likes of which no other example has.
Packed with technology – including Kevlar composite panels, ride adjustments from inside the cockpit, ABS, cross-drilled brake discs, and run-flat tires – the car presents itself almost as it did when brand new.
There’s only one thing that was changed on it, and that is the front bumper. It happened in 2012, when it had to be replaced because of some damage. It was then when the owner decided to have a Stage 2 upgrade performed on the engine - that meant a complete rework of the engine, and the fitting of things like faster spooling turbos, more efficient intercoolers, and a remapped ECU.
Stock, the 2.8-liter twin-turbo flat-6 developed 444 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque, and that’s impressive by any standards. After the tuning job though, the numbers increased to 542 hp (dyno-tested) and 438 lb-ft torque, adding one more bit of uniqueness to the car. The odometer reads 6,550 original miles (10,541 km).
The 959 now rests in the Canepa parking lot, where it awaits a new owner. Asking price is not known, and it will be revealed only to those interested in purchasing it. For the record, back in the day buying one from Porsche cost around $225,000, so don’t expect this one to be cheap.
