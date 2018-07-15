5 McLaren 720S Nurburgring Near Crash Shows Bad Driver Meeting an Oil Spill

McLaren Configurator All But Confirms 600LT Spider Is Next In the Pipeline

At long last, the MSO menu provides information on the automaker’s Special Operations division. Following that, the summary lists every bit of information about your ideal 600LT, line after line. On that note, happy configuring! It’s been rumored the 600LT Spider would follow sometime in 2019 (coupe ends production in November), and from the looks of it, McLaren will follow up on the coupe. Following the launch of the configurator for the 600LT Coupe (the URL is configurator.mclaren.com/model/coupe600lt ), it is as clear as day that McLaren will showcase the second body style in due time.From a web developer’s point of view, using model/600lt would’ve been the preferred and more logical practice to reference the web page. But by adding coupe before 600LT, the automaker more or less confirmed what we’ve all been waiting to hear ever since the 600LT wasn’t even a thing. Now that we’ve covered that, let’s talk about the configurator per se.After choosing the region and language, you’re taken to the first step of the configuring process, where you’ll find 28 exterior color options. Then comes the wheels and brakes menu, where you’re treated to two sets of wheels, four finishes, and two types of wheel bolts. In addition to nine available colors for the calipers, the configurator also allows the user to choose between two tires: the Pirelli P Zero (for road usage) and Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R (also legal for the road, but great on the track).The exterior section is as comprehensive as it gets, with the highlight coming in the form of the MSO Clubsport Pro Pack that will set you back £28,480 in the United Kingdom. As far as the interior is concerned, the Luxury Package adds features that include power adjustment, heating, and memory for the sports seats of the 600LT The menu for entertainment doesn’t work while safety & security includes the rearview parking camera and parking sensors. Moving on to the menu titled practical, customers are tempted into ordering a lithium-ion battery charger, ashtray, warning triangle, first aid kit, as well as things that actually matter like the lift kit. Tick that option off the list, and the 600LT will be able to raise itself by 40 millimeters at the front axle for improved ground clearance and approach angle.At long last, the MSO menu provides information on the automaker’s Special Operations division. Following that, the summary lists every bit of information about your ideal 600LT, line after line. On that note, happy configuring!