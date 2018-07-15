autoevolution
 

McLaren Configurator All But Confirms 600LT Spider Is Next In the Pipeline

15 Jul 2018, 13:22 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
From the F1 GTR Longtail of the 1990s, McLaren took inspiration to create the 675LT Coupe in at the beginning of 2015. The convertible variant was revealed online in December the same year, and following those two track-focused models, the 600LT Coupe continues the lineage with no less than 600 PS (592 horsepower).
22 photos
2019 McLaren 600LT2019 McLaren 600LT2019 McLaren 600LT2019 McLaren 600LT2019 McLaren 600LT2019 McLaren 600LT2019 McLaren 600LT2019 McLaren 600LT2019 McLaren 600LT2019 McLaren 600LT2019 McLaren 600LT2019 McLaren 600LT2019 McLaren 600LT2019 McLaren 600LT2019 McLaren 600LT2019 McLaren 600LT2019 McLaren 600LT2019 McLaren 600LT2019 McLaren 600LT2019 McLaren 600LT2019 McLaren 600LT
It’s been rumored the 600LT Spider would follow sometime in 2019 (coupe ends production in November), and from the looks of it, McLaren will follow up on the coupe. Following the launch of the configurator for the 600LT Coupe (the URL is configurator.mclaren.com/model/coupe600lt), it is as clear as day that McLaren will showcase the second body style in due time.

From a web developer’s point of view, using model/600lt would’ve been the preferred and more logical practice to reference the web page. But by adding coupe before 600LT, the automaker more or less confirmed what we’ve all been waiting to hear ever since the 600LT wasn’t even a thing. Now that we’ve covered that, let’s talk about the configurator per se.

After choosing the region and language, you’re taken to the first step of the configuring process, where you’ll find 28 exterior color options. Then comes the wheels and brakes menu, where you’re treated to two sets of wheels, four finishes, and two types of wheel bolts. In addition to nine available colors for the calipers, the configurator also allows the user to choose between two tires: the Pirelli P Zero (for road usage) and Pirelli P Zero Trofeo R (also legal for the road, but great on the track).

The exterior section is as comprehensive as it gets, with the highlight coming in the form of the MSO Clubsport Pro Pack that will set you back £28,480 in the United Kingdom. As far as the interior is concerned, the Luxury Package adds features that include power adjustment, heating, and memory for the sports seats of the 600LT.

The menu for entertainment doesn’t work while safety & security includes the rearview parking camera and parking sensors. Moving on to the menu titled practical, customers are tempted into ordering a lithium-ion battery charger, ashtray, warning triangle, first aid kit, as well as things that actually matter like the lift kit. Tick that option off the list, and the 600LT will be able to raise itself by 40 millimeters at the front axle for improved ground clearance and approach angle.

At long last, the MSO menu provides information on the automaker’s Special Operations division. Following that, the summary lists every bit of information about your ideal 600LT, line after line. On that note, happy configuring!
2019 McLaren 600LT McLaren 600LT McLaren 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider configurator supercar
Does Tesla Model 3 Make Any Sense to You? Batteries: Lithium-Ion or Solid-State? Roborace - Racing with No DriverRoborace - Racing with No Driver
To SUV or Not to SUV 2018 Hill Climb FIA Regulation Changes DARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First DetailsDARPA Ground X-Vehicle Technologies First Details
The Judgemental Uber Guy Reviver Auto Digital License Plate Explained War Machines: Red Army TanksWar Machines: Red Army Tanks
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Use the Bush Winch War Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer TanksWar Machines: Maybach-Powered Panzer Tanks
Tesla's Response to the Model X Crash Is Just Not Good Enough The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Tank Vs. Well How Portable Emissions Measurement Systems Work The International Space Station at a GlanceThe International Space Station at a Glance
 
 