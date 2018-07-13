NASA Plans to Bring to Earth a Piece of Mars

McLaren to Launch 18 New Hybrid Cars by 2025

While attending the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed which kicked off on Thursday, McLaren announced an updated development plan for the company, one that will see it produce no more than 18 new models and derivatives by 2025.



What’s more important is the fact that the British builder committed to turning the entire range of new sportscars and supercars into hybrids by the same year. That includes a new Ultimate Series successor of the



And since having a supercar using the same battery as say a



This new battery is supposed to give future McLaren electric cars over 30 minutes of range around a race track. Also, all new McLaren cars will have cyber protection, improved vehicle tracking and over-the-air (OTA) software updates.



In all, the increased offer in the McLaren catalog is hoped to allow the builder to produce at the McLaren Production Centre in Woking 6,000 car each year, 75 percent more than today. To sell the surplus, McLaren plans to expand to other markets as well, including Russia, India and Central/Eastern Europe.



“Everyone at McLaren Automotive remains constant in their focus of designing and crafting the world’s best drivers’ cars,” said in a statement Mike Flewitt, McLaren CEO.



“We are a luxury brand that is committed to investing in innovation, whether that’s in the development and manufacture of our own carbon fibre tubs as part of a new £50m British-based production centre, new powertrains with our entire range due to be hybrid by 2025 or the deployment of technology to enhance the driving and owning experience.”



