Spacewalk to Be Filmed in Virtual Reality This Year

5 McLaren 720S Gets Passenger Riding In the Nose, Becomes a Three-Seater

2 McLaren 600LT vs. 2019 Corvette ZR1 Drag Race Is a Bummer

1 Tuned Porsche 911 Turbo S Drag Races McLaren 720S, The Struggle Is Raw

More on this:

McLaren 600LT HPE1000 By Hennessey Promises Hypercar Performance

From the get-go, the 600LT is one of the best-handling supercars ever made. In addition to the handling, exclusivity, and 600-PS engine, the halo of the Sports Series has plenty of untapped potential. 35 photos



Part of this jaw-dropping performance comes down to the M838T, now tuned to 1,001 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 865 pound-feet of torque at 4,500 rpm. There’s no mistaking it; the 600LT HPE1000 bridges the gap between the McLaren Senna track-focused supercar and Speedtail hybrid hypercar.



Hennessey upgrades start with high-flow air filters, an engine management system from Motec, stainless-steel turbo headers, beefier turbochargers, high-flow wastegate, and stronger transmission. The exhaust is now made from stainless steel, and as expected, the intercooler has been modified to cope with the scorching heat.



Hennessey doesn’t list the price for these mods, but mentions the gaskets and fluids are included in the package. Hennessey and HPE1000 emblems are also offered, along with a serial-numbered dashboard plaque and another one for the twin-turbo V8 engine’s compartment.



As opposed to other upgrade packages listed on the Texas-based tuner’s website, the 600LT HPE1000 doesn’t feature warranty information. In other cases, Hennessey offers three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first, even for the



The bone-stock



Production of the 600LT started in October 2018, and according to McLaren, the baby Long Tail is a one-year affair. Customers who prefer open-top driving can get the This is where Hennessey Performance Engineering enters the scene with not one, not two, but three upgrade packages. Ignoring the HPE700 and HPE800, the 600LT HPE1000 promises 2.1 seconds to 60 miles per hour and 9.6 seconds at 156 mph for the quarter-mile.Part of this jaw-dropping performance comes down to the M838T, now tuned to 1,001 horsepower at 7,500 rpm and 865 pound-feet of torque at 4,500 rpm. There’s no mistaking it; the 600LT HPE1000 bridges the gap between the McLaren Senna track-focused supercar and Speedtail hybrid hypercar.Hennessey upgrades start with high-flow air filters, an engine management system from Motec, stainless-steel turbo headers, beefier turbochargers, high-flow wastegate, and stronger transmission. The exhaust is now made from stainless steel, and as expected, the intercooler has been modified to cope with the scorching heat.Hennessey doesn’t list the price for these mods, but mentions the gaskets and fluids are included in the package. Hennessey and HPE1000 emblems are also offered, along with a serial-numbered dashboard plaque and another one for the twin-turbo V8 engine’s compartment.As opposed to other upgrade packages listed on the Texas-based tuner’s website, the 600LT HPE1000 doesn’t feature warranty information. In other cases, Hennessey offers three years or 36,000 miles, whichever comes first, even for the Goliath 6x6 pickup truck based on the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Trail Boss.The bone-stock 600LT starts at $240,000 in the United States, and for that kind of money, McLaren throws in a free day of driving lessons on the track. Opt for the MSO Clubsport package, and you’re adding $29,370 to the price for goodies that include lots of carbon fiber and titanium wheel bolts.Production of the 600LT started in October 2018, and according to McLaren, the baby Long Tail is a one-year affair. Customers who prefer open-top driving can get the 600LT Spider for $256,500 excluding destination freight charge.