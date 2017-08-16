autoevolution

McLaren 570S Push Car Is Significantly Cheaper Than The Real Thing

16 Aug 2017, 10:59 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Cool dads pamper their kids with cool toys. And what cooler way of showing one’s love for McLaren than taking his child to the park in a McLaren push car?
38 photos
McLaren 570S push car2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S Spider2018 McLaren 570S SpiderMcLaren Retrofit Options and Accessories for Sport Series rangeMcLaren Retrofit Options and Accessories for Sport Series rangeMcLaren Retrofit Options and Accessories for Sport Series rangeMcLaren Retrofit Options and Accessories for Sport Series rangeMcLaren Retrofit Options and Accessories for Sport Series rangeMcLaren Retrofit Options and Accessories for Sport Series range
Licensed by Step2 and available in Ventura Orange, the 570S push car will be sold in the U.S. exclusively through Amazon. Priced at $79.99, the neat-looking baby Macca toy will be available at global retailers by year’s end.

For reference, the cheapest real-life 570S starts from $188,600 in the United States, whereas the Spider comes in at $208,000. The difference in pricing can be attributed to many things, especially the lack of an internal combustion engine furthered by two massive turbochargers.

But then again, the 570S push car is significantly more exciting for your toddler than simply taking a walk in the park with a conventional stroller.

Step2 designed the child-oriented 570S with a storage area under the seat, which is perfect for stowing snacks. A couple of cup holders are also present. The patented Whisper Wheels, meanwhile, promise a smooth ride. Also standard are the flat-bottom steering wheel and electronic sounds.

For parents whose kids are more demanding, you’re better off with the £375 ride-on P1. Electric by nature and benefitting from a top speed of 3 miles per hour, the kid-oriented P1 boasts dihedral doors, A/C, and even an MP3 player.

If I may turn the focus back on the Sport Series, McLaren won’t stop here. After the Coupe, GT, and Spider, the entry-level model family will grow with a low-volume, high-performance derivative of the 570S. “I think that a lighter, faster Sports Series has great appeal, although whether it would be an LT or not is another question,” highlights Mike Flewitt, McLaren’s head honcho.

Don’t know about you fellas, but I'm going to buy myself an $80 McLaren any day now. But then again, I don’t know if I’ll fit in the cockpit.
mclaren 570s push car McLaren v8
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017Production Cars with the Highest Torque Numbers For 2017
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1