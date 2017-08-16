McLaren 570S Push Car Is Significantly Cheaper Than The Real Thing

Licensed by Step2 and available in Ventura Orange, the 570S push car
will be sold in the U.S. exclusively through Amazon. Priced at $79.99, the neat-looking baby Macca toy will be available at global retailers by year’s end.
For reference, the cheapest real-life 570S starts from $188,600 in the United States
, whereas the Spider comes in at $208,000. The difference in pricing can be attributed to many things, especially the lack of an internal combustion engine furthered by two massive turbochargers.
But then again, the 570S push car is significantly more exciting for your toddler than simply taking a walk in the park with a conventional stroller.
Step2 designed the child-oriented 570S
with a storage area under the seat, which is perfect for stowing snacks. A couple of cup holders are also present. The patented Whisper Wheels, meanwhile, promise a smooth ride. Also standard are the flat-bottom steering wheel and electronic sounds.
For parents whose kids are more demanding, you’re better off with the £375 ride-on P1
. Electric by nature and benefitting from a top speed of 3 miles per hour, the kid-oriented P1 boasts dihedral doors, A/C, and even an MP3 player.
If I may turn the focus back on the Sport Series, McLaren won’t stop here. After the Coupe, GT, and Spider, the entry-level model family will grow with a low-volume, high-performance derivative
of the 570S. “I think that a lighter, faster Sports Series has great appeal, although whether it would be an LT or not is another question,”
highlights Mike Flewitt, McLaren’s head honcho.
Don’t know about you fellas, but I'm going to buy myself an $80 McLaren
any day now. But then again, I don’t know if I’ll fit in the cockpit.