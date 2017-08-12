autoevolution

1,200 HP McLaren 12C Has Longtail Conversion, Tri-Turbo Whistle

Since McLaren only returned to building road machines back in 2011, it's no wonder that the tuning market built around the Woking automaker is still in its infancy. Nevertheless, Macca tuners are now starting to develop impressive levels of performance.
And one of the most impressive such companies we've seen is US specialist HyperCar Development. We've brought along a piece of footage, as well as a few photos that showcase the company's demo car, namely a 12C that has been taken far, far away from its factory state.

We'll start with the 3.8-liter V8 heart of the car, which has received a third turbocharger and now produces about twice as much horsepower as it did when it left Woking.

The 1,200 hp output of the thing isn't, by any means, its only extreme mod. In fact, this machine now packs what the aftermarket developer call an LT conversion.

And, despite the fact that we're looking at a Spider, which has kept its roof functional, the thing has an eight-point roll cage.

Oh, and those of you who enjoy the MSO HS' active rear wing, which might trick many into believing it is a fixed element, should adore the wing fitted to this Macca. Speaking of which, here's the MSO machine's wing doing its thing in traffic.

Returning to the built monster we have here, this tri-turbo project isn't even the most potent machine the developer has to offer. And that's because the tuner promises to deliver a package that adds... the output of a pony car to the 1,200 hp max power figure mentioned above.

That's right, we're talking about a package that takes the game to 1,500 ponies. But this is another story for another time. Meanwhile' we're inviting you to check out the tri-turbo whistle of this once-a-12C in the clip below.

