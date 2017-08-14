autoevolution

McLaren Fluid Spill Leads To Nurburgring Monster Crash, Leaves Ten Injured

14 Aug 2017, 9:05 UTC ·
by
Fluid spills are probably the greatest enemies of those who engage in Nurburgring Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) sessions, with the past Sunday having once again demonstrated the devastating effect such an issue can have on Ring tourists.
McLaren Oil Spill Causes Nurburgring Monster CrashMcLaren Oil Spill Causes Nurburgring Monster CrashMcLaren Oil Spill Causes Nurburgring Monster CrashMcLaren Oil Spill Causes Nurburgring Monster CrashMcLaren Oil Spill Causes Nurburgring Monster Crash
Yesterday's public session saw a McLaren 650S losing fluids all over the track (Bridge To Gantry tells us it was a Lava Orange example of the supercar), with this leading to a monstrous crash.

The mid-engined machine, which was on Luxembourg plates, thus caused a ten-car incident that reportedly left ten people injured, out of which four are said to be in a serious condition. However, it seems that the impacts haven't lead to any deaths, at least according to the info available so far.

Alas, the spill happened to take place in the Foxhole, a high-speed section of the circuit, which made things extremely difficult for drivers who were unfortunate enough to go through that side of the track after the Macca.

And while the first two images in the gallery above show the aftermath of the incident, it's the piece of footage at the bottom of the page that seems to describe the situation better.

To be more precise, the clip shows the mayhem that was the incident. We're looking at a video coming from a Ring Wolf, a man whose pieces of Green Hell footage we've shown you on tons of (happier) occasions.

Notice how Thilo, the guy behind the wheel of the SEAT Leon Cupra camera car, reaches for the stability control button mid-slide and then pulls a hefty countersteering maneuver to keep things under control.

Oh, and you should also pay attention to the Porsche 911 GT3 RS behind the hot hatch, which also managed to escape the ordeal without a single scratch.

The Nordschleife was reportedly closed for the rest of the day, with an insurance specialist assesing all the details of the unfortunate incident.

