McLaren Fluid Spill Leads To Nurburgring Monster Crash, Leaves Ten Injured

Fluid spills are probably the greatest enemies of those who engage in Nurburgring Touristenfahrten (Tourist Days) sessions, with the past Sunday having once again demonstrated the devastating effect such an issue can have on Ring tourists.

The mid-engined machine, which was on Luxembourg plates, thus caused a ten-car incident that reportedly left ten people injured, out of which four are said to be in a serious condition. However, it seems that the impacts haven't lead to any deaths, at least according to the info available so far.



Alas, the spill happened to take place in the Foxhole, a high-speed section of the circuit, which made things extremely difficult for drivers who were unfortunate enough to go through that side of the track after the Macca.



And while the first two images in the gallery above show the aftermath of the incident, it's the piece of footage at the bottom of the page that seems to describe the situation better.



To be more precise, the clip shows the mayhem that was the incident. We're looking at a video coming from a Ring Wolf, a man whose pieces of Green Hell footage we've shown you on tons of occasions.



Notice how Thilo, the guy behind the wheel of the SEAT Leon Cupra camera car, reaches for the stability control button mid-slide and then pulls a hefty countersteering maneuver to keep things under control.



Oh, and you should also pay attention to the



The Nordschleife was reportedly closed for the rest of the day, with an insurance specialist assesing all the details of the unfortunate incident.



