Citroen Saxo Nurburgring Near Crash Looks like Flight Training

9 Aug 2017, 16:55 UTC ·
by
Last time we checked, the Nurburgring was a racetrack for vehicles that travel on the ground. Nevertheless, the little Citroen you'll get to see in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page seems to have turned into an aerial vehicle.
We can see the said Citroen Saxo entering a turn at what can be described as moderate speed. Nevertheless, the driver lost the rear end under deceleration in what was either an unfortunately timed handbrake maneuver or a poorly adjusted brake balance.

We seem to be dealing with a track-prepped machine, as shown by the rollcage inside the Saxo. As such, the Citroen could've had its factory brake setup left behind in favor of a custom setup that would allow the driver to find the inevitable understeer tendencies of the front-wheel-drive hatchback.

While the man behind the wheel did deliver a serious countersteer effort, it was all in vain - the subcompact spun its way towards the rumble-strip.

And once the Saxo met the vibrator, the air time adventure kicked off. We could be looking at an aggressive damper setup, as the Citroen bounced around quite a bit.

Nevertheless, the "flight" didn't even get close to becoming the tensest part of the adventure. Instead, that title went to the inch-close trajectory of the vehicle.

The little French car barely managed to avoid the guardrail, with the vehicle bouncing its way back onto the track. However, the Citroen hadn't killed all its momentum when it reached the tarmac, so the machine spun across the circuit before coming to a halt.

You can view this episode as yet another example of how the Green Hell can bite one.

Truth be told, the Ring spotter that captured the whole shenanigan on camera had chosen the perfect location for the job, as you'll notice after hitting the "play" button below.

