FCA Receives Chinese Takeover Bid and Promptly Rejects it

14 Aug 2017
Fiat Chrysler Automobiles came to life in the aftermath of the sweet-gone-sour Daimler Chrysler era. Purchased by Daimler in 1998 for $36 billion and consequently sold to Fiat for what can only be called peanuts, Fiat Chrysler has been looking for a new and caring owner for the better part of two years now. According to voices in the industry, the savior of America’s third-biggest domestic automaker could come in the guise of a Chinese outfit.
From Automotive News: “Representatives of a well-known Chinese automaker made at least one offer this month to buy Fiat Chrysler Automobiles at a small premium over its market value.” The deal was shot down by the higher-ups, with the publication learning that the offer just wasn’t attractive enough.

Sources independently identified by Automotive News claim that at least four Chinese automakers are interested in buying Fiat Chrysler Automobiles. These are FCA’s joint venture partner Guangzhou Automobile Group, Dongfeng Motor Corp., Zhejiang Geely Holding Group, and Great Wall. As per the cited report, Chinese representatives have been seen last week in Auburn Hills. More interestingly, Fiat Chrysler executives have recently traveled to China.

Regardless of the outcome, there’s no denying FCA would be better off in other hands provided that the Chinese owner would pump money into new platforms and products. Think Geely and Volvo. There’s also the problem posed by Sergio Marchionne’s imminent step down from the head honcho seat. Sergio is to retire in 2018 after announcing a new five-year plan.

After two sales waiting patiently for a wholehearted offer, there are many ifs and buts still enveloped in mystery. Here’s a question for you: what will happen to the synergies between Dodge, Jeep, and Ram Truck? According to the report, any sale is likely to exclude Maserati and Alfa Romeo, who are prime candidates to be spun off by the Agnelli family’s Exor holding company.

All in all, buying Fiat Chrysler is any Chinese automaker’s dream of making it big in the United States, as well as Latin America and Europe.
