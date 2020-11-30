Vitality 118M Superyacht Can Be Your Own Cruise Liner with a Supercar Garage

Mazda3 "Aston DBS" Is a Face Swap Worthy of a Focus RS Rival

Last week's discovery of a Mazda MX-5 that's been made to look like an Aston Martin must have struck a nerve because artist Superrenderscars face-swapped a Mazda3 to look like an Aston Martin hatchback, and it somehow makes sense. 3 photos



But we think this sporty photo mashup is actually a better fit for the Mazda range, and it's somehow all connected by Ford. The Blue Oval used to be own or collaborate with many significant automakers. Jaguar and Land Rover? Ford owned them until 2008. Volvo? Don't get us started.



Aston Martin's old V12 was like two Ford Duratec V6s placed end to end. The block, heads, and crankshaft are all new, but the bore, stroke and 60-degree angle are shared. The Duratec V6 used to be found in all kinds of cars, including the European Ford Mondeo ST sports sedan. But if we got our facts straight, it was originally developed as a venture between Mazda and Suzuki under the codename KLZE, being earmarked just for the Japanese market.



And what's this got to do with hatchbacks? Well, one of the most interesting ever made is the Focus RS, an AWD drift toy powered by a 2.3-liter turbo engine. People also said it had an Aston-like grille.



Back about a decade ago, Mazda made a hot hatch of its own called the MazdaSpeed3, which was also motivated by a 2.3-liter turbo that produced 263 hp. Even though they refuse to develop a successor, we've seen how an average-looking 2021 Mazda3 Turbo with 250 hp can punch above its weight when



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Car Renders/ Design (@superrenderscars)